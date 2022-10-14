Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Suspect arrested in California serial killings
Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation
Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation. Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire assistance. Judge grants...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation. Roswell UFO Festival brings $2.19 million in 2022. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role...
KRQE News 13
Video: New Mexico State Police rescue Boy Scout troop trapped by flash flood waters
Rescue Hoist Operator Kurtus Tenorio with New Mexico State Police said the whole operation took them 17 hours to complete.
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
KRQE News 13
Michigan man accused of setting trucks on fire in 8 states
Viorel Pricop, 64, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one count of arson of property in interstate commerce.
earnthenecklace.com
Stella Sun Leaving KOAT-TV: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
The people of Albuquerque absolutely love Stella Sun of KOAT-TV. This ray of sunshine joined KOAT Action 7 News as a weekend weather anchor and reporter in 2020, right when the pandemic was at its peak. Her viewers started their weekend by tuning in to morning newscasts. Many thought she would spend more time in New Mexico, but she had other plans. Stella Sun is leaving KOAT-TV in October 2022 for an incredible career opportunity. When Albuquerque residents got this bittersweet news, they had many questions. They especially want to know where Stella Sun is going next and if she will have to leave Albuquerque, too. Here is what the reporter said about her departure from KOAT-TV.
Albuquerque City Council to vote on state’s role in rent control
Monday's City Council meeting starts at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers.
Rio Rancho Police Department collecting gifts for children
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rio Rancho Police Department is getting ready for its annual toy drive. The department is asking those who want to donate to give new unwrapped gifts for children ages two to 12. The toy drive will start Monday, Oct. 17, and end on Nov. 28. Presents can be dropped off at […]
KOAT 7
The race for New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District tightens up
Election day is less than a month away, and one of the closest battles for office is in New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District. New Mexico has three congressional districts. District 1 is represented by Democrat Melanie Stansbury, District 2 is represented by Republican Yvette Herrell, and District 3 is represented by Democrat Teresa Leger Fernandez.
16 New Mexico communities split $800,000 for community cleanup
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently announced the winners of thousands of dollars worth of recycling and illegal dumping cleanup funding. The funds come from a special fee on vehicle registrations in New Mexico and are used to boost recycling and cleanup trash like used tires. The funding “allows communities throughout […]
City of Albuquerque, volunteers team up to help seniors prepare homes for winter
“This project has become more than a volunteer service day for the Local 412, this day is seen as us taking care of our own, that is how invested we have become in servicing our community,” said Union 412 Business Manager Courtenay Eichhorst, “We are proud of the partnership for the past three decades and grateful to continue this work with Mayor Tim Keller and the City of Albuquerque Senior Affairs.”
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
Michigan man accused of arson in eight states including New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Michigan man has been arrested for a cross-country arson spree that included more than two dozen semi-truck fires in at least eight states including New Mexico. Federal investigators believe truck driver Viorel Pricop was retaliating against his former employer Swift Transportation. Over the last two years, they say he set at […]
KRQE News 13
1st Care of New Mexico provides care services throughout the state
The First Care of New Mexico LLC provides reliable non-medical home care services throughout Belen, Los Lunas, Albuquerque, and the Rio Rancho areas. Whether you need daily assistance with meal preparation, light housekeeping, bathing, dressing, and so much more, they can help you out. If you’re looking to become a...
New Mexico legislators given update on Spaceport America operations
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The question of what’s happening at New Mexico’s multi-million dollar Spaceport drew attention from state lawmakers Friday. Legislators met at the actual Spaceport America near Truth of Consequences for an annual update on the facility, operations, budget, economic impacts to the state. They also discussed what’s arguably been the […]
corralescomment.com
Sandoval Signpost gets new owner
The Sandoval Signpost, the local paper of record for Placitas and southern Sandoval County, has been sold to the CTRL+P Publishing Group, a publishing company owned by Pat Davis. The publishing group also owns The Corrales Comment and The Paper. The Sandoval Signpost was published by Barb and Ty Belknap...
Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit investigating death
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information just before noon on Saturday.
Surge in new Albuquerque carwash spots leads to calls for more regulation
If you've driven around Albuquerque, you may have noticed a lot of new car washes popping up. Now, the city's trying to set up some new rules for them.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 14 – Oct. 20￼
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 14-20 around New Mexico. Oct. 14 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M. in October food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
