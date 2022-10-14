Read full article on original website
wpln.org
What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?
Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
wpln.org
The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals
A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
WSMV
Woman walking across state of Tennessee for abortion rights makes stop in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Sunday, physicians joined a woman in Nashville on her halfway mark through her 538-mile walk across the state of Tennessee in protest and pilgrimage for abortion rights. Francie Hunt, of Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi, began her...
Sidelines
What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.
Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
wpln.org
How Tennessee lawmakers tilted the scales toward developers to make it harder for cities to get affordable housing
Earlier this month, Nashville residents told Metro Council they want the city’s help getting community needs met. They say the rezoning of an East Nashville property that used to be home to the Riverchase apartments, should be used as leverage until they can get a community benefits agreement that’s on their terms.
clarksvillenow.com
Will there be relief for home buyers? Factors driving housing prices in Clarksville, Montgomery County
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Several factors have impacted the housing market, leaving many to wonder if the cost will soon be too high. According to an article from House Method, millions of Americans are being priced out of their homes, with 70% of Americans currently unable to afford to buy a home in their state.
wmot.org
Tennessee has some of the nation's worst COVID-19 death and vaccination rates
There’s a reason First Lady Dr. Jill Biden traveled to Nashville Wednesday to promote COVID-19 vaccinations. Tennessee has the nation's sixth lowest number of residents fully vaccinated. Some 45 percent of Tennesseans have still not finished the first round of coronavirus shots. Biden's visit came as Tennessee marked yet...
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for Clarksville Monday night through Tuesday
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Freeze Watch will be in effect Monday night through Tuesday for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 26 Monday night in Clarksville, the NWS Freeze Watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will also be expected again Tuesday night.
radio7media.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
fox17.com
RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
wpsdlocal6.com
Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Riverside Drive reopened, CPD reaches peaceful resolution with person on bridge
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Motorists are asked to avoid Riverside Drive as Clarksville Police work to resolve a situation involving a person having a mental health crisis. The Clarksville Police Department said they are attempting to negotiate with an individual who is experiencing a mental health crisis on...
WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued
Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Abortion protesters speak out after being charged under ‘FACE Act’
On Wednesday, lawmakers and community members responded after 11 anti-abortion activists were indicted on felony charges.
Is TWRA allowed to watch you? Tennessee man’s hidden camera discovery sparks privacy debate
The TWRA, at the time, technically had legal standing to install cameras on private property because of the Open Fields Doctrine. However, the doctrine dictates federal law. Tennessee has a state constitution that changes one word.
Burn bans lifted, others added in several TN and KY communities
Wednesday's storms provided some much-needed rainfall in Middle Tennessee, which allowed several localities to end their recent burn bans.
‘She was going to change the world’: Friends remember Belmont student killed in severe storms
Wednesday's intense storms in Middle Tennessee took the life of a Belmont law student, Laurel Flaherty.
clarksvillenow.com
Romanian general welcomed to Fort Campbell and Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – At a community event Friday, F&M Bank and Jack B. Turner & Associates welcomed Major General Iulian Berdila, Chief of Romanian Land Forces, and Major General JP McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. A group of close...
Black MTSU pledges faced racial discrimination, threats from fraternity brothers, lawsuit says
A Middle Tennessee State University student is taking a fraternity to court, alleging he was subjected to racist hazing as he attempted to become a member.
dicksonpost.com
Civil War veteran shared the tale of Dickson's "skeleton dance"
In the summer of 1907, a famous writer was traveling through Middle Tennessee. As his train began to slow down to make the routine stop in Dickson, he noticed a nice, newly built town and decided to get out to explore this interesting little place. Dickson had been ravaged just a few years earlier by a devastating fire. It had mostly been rebuilt, so most of the buildings were shiny and new.
