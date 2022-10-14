ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dickson County, TN

Comments / 0

wpln.org

What questions do you have for the candidates for Tennessee governor?

Earlier this year, This Is Nashville crowdsourced listener questions and posed them to the Davidson County district attorney candidates. This election season, This Is Nashville is planning a special episode of Citizen Nashville with the candidates for Tennessee governor — Republican incumbent Gov. Bill Lee and Democratic candidate Dr. Jason Martin.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

The executive director of Tennessee’s charter commission recommends siding with local school boards on upcoming appeals

A state-appointed commission will meet next week to decide whether half a dozen charter schools can open, overriding denials by local school boards. But executive director Tess Stovall of the Tennessee Public Charter School Commission recommends that they uphold every one of the local rejections. In her recommendations, Stovall wrote that the charters don’t fully meet the state’s standards.
TENNESSEE STATE
Sidelines

What’s up with the painted lines on campus? Here’s what they’re for.

Seemingly random painted dashes and arrows litter Middle Tennessee State University’s campus. However, these dashes and arrows are not random at all. They serve an important role in the protection of MTSU’s buried infrastructure. These painted marks, called utility markings, also keep construction workers and ordinary citizens safe.
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

WEATHER ALERT: Freeze Watch issued for Clarksville Monday night through Tuesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Freeze Watch will be in effect Monday night through Tuesday for Montgomery and surrounding counties. With a low of 26 Monday night in Clarksville, the NWS Freeze Watch will be in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning. Frost and freeze conditions will also be expected again Tuesday night.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Highway Patrol Safety Checkpoints

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: LEWIS COUNTY ON US 412 WEST AT THE ROADSIDE TABLE. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

RED FLAG WARNING: Multiple Tennessee counties warned of 'extreme fire behavior'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning for multiple counties in Middle Tennessee due to low humidity and winds. NWS warns of critical fire weather in Stewart, Montgomery, Robertson, Sumner, Wilson, Macon, Houston, Humphreys, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Trousdale, Smith, Williamson, and Rutherford Counties.
TENNESSEE STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Suspect wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, arrested in Tennessee

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — A man who was wanted in Livingston County, Kentucky, on charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $10,000 has been arrested in Montgomery County, Tennessee, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office says. Last month, the sheriff's office was searching for 50-year-old Charles Warren Luetke in...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
Wilson County Source

WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued

Hazardous Weather Outlook Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-141345- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 842 AM CDT Thu Oct 13 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several […] The post WEATHER ALERT 10-13,2022 Red Flag Warning Issued appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Romanian general welcomed to Fort Campbell and Clarksville | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – At a community event Friday, F&M Bank and Jack B. Turner & Associates welcomed Major General Iulian Berdila, Chief of Romanian Land Forces, and Major General JP McGee, Commanding General of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell. A group of close...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Civil War veteran shared the tale of Dickson's "skeleton dance"

In the summer of 1907, a famous writer was traveling through Middle Tennessee. As his train began to slow down to make the routine stop in Dickson, he noticed a nice, newly built town and decided to get out to explore this interesting little place. Dickson had been ravaged just a few years earlier by a devastating fire. It had mostly been rebuilt, so most of the buildings were shiny and new.
DICKSON, TN

