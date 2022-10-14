ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpartanZT
2d ago

I blame the investors for selling 200 lots on 50 acres.To much weight on small piece of land.Overpopulation in such small area is the cause.

Theresa Lebeck
2d ago

That’s what happens when you fill a swamp in and build on top of it. Seen it happen in the Spring and Tomball areas for years. Sad but true.

Jan Gordon
1d ago

The article says Spring, then in the content, says Spring Branch….they are miles apart. The accuracy of reporting these days is getting worse.

