Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
Suspect arrested in California serial killings
Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months. Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
Man accused of killing church security guard pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marc Ward, the man accused of killing a church security guard last month, pleaded not guilty. Police allege Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck in the Calvary Church parking lot in September and left him for dead in a nearby arroyo. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at […]
Second suspect arrested in connection to Santa Fe birthday party shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting from September that left five people injured at a birthday party. They say 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas pulled a gun, hit a person with the gun, and pointed it at another person who fled. He’s been charged with one count of […]
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit investigating death
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information just before noon on Saturday.
Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
Video: New Mexico State Police rescue Boy Scout troop trapped by flash flood waters
Rescue Hoist Operator Kurtus Tenorio with New Mexico State Police said the whole operation took them 17 hours to complete. Video: New Mexico State Police rescue Boy Scout troop …. Rescue Hoist Operator Kurtus Tenorio with New Mexico State Police said the whole operation took them 17 hours to complete.
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
Albuquerque Police investigate suspicious death of one-year-old
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
Rio Rancho driver accused of pulling gun in road rage incident
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho man has been arrested for a road rage incident where he allegedly pulled a gun on another driver with his own child in the car. The victim says he and his wife attempted to merge onto Paseo Del Norte from 2nd St. when a driver next to him refused […]
Santa Fe man’s death ruled unattended death/suicide
The death of a Santa Fe man, identified as Juan Emmanuel Vasquez-Salas, that was previously being investigated as a homicide is now being reclassified as an unattended death/suicide. The Santa Fe Police Department says their investigation uncovered new evidence, including suicidal threats and a picture of him holding the gun that is believed to have […]
Woman who set fire to Islamic Center of New Mexico sentenced to two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s Office defends appearance on reality TV show
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting positive feedback about its appearance on a newer reality TV show known as “On Patrol: Live.” But a civilian review board tasked with overseeing the department heard complaint after complaint during a meeting Friday, with several members of the public criticizing the show and […]
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
