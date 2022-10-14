ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in California serial killings

Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months. Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man accused of killing church security guard pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marc Ward, the man accused of killing a church security guard last month, pleaded not guilty. Police allege Ward hit Daniel Bourne with his truck in the Calvary Church parking lot in September and left him for dead in a nearby arroyo. Bourne was checking on a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot at […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision

SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigate suspicious death of one-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe man’s death ruled unattended death/suicide

The death of a Santa Fe man, identified as Juan Emmanuel Vasquez-Salas, that was previously being investigated as a homicide is now being reclassified as an unattended death/suicide. The Santa Fe Police Department says their investigation uncovered new evidence, including suicidal threats and a picture of him holding the gun that is believed to have […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. Sheriff’s Office defends appearance on reality TV show

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office says it’s getting positive feedback about its appearance on a newer reality TV show known as “On Patrol: Live.” But a civilian review board tasked with overseeing the department heard complaint after complaint during a meeting Friday, with several members of the public criticizing the show and […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man charged with kidnapping, raping ex-girlfriend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man who they say held his ex-girlfriend captive for three weeks, raped her, beat her, and stabbed her. According to a criminal complaint, 51-year-old Livan Fandino and the woman broke up in April. Police say earlier this month; he asked her to pick up her belongings. When she did, the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Career criminal pleads guilty to escape from federal custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A career criminal took a plea deal after escaping federal custody. Nicholas Blume made headlines in 2011 when he was the subject of a police beating caught on camera after crashing a stolen pickup and fleeing from officers. The two officers were fired, and the city of Albuquerque shelled out more than $140,000 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

