54-year family tradition continues at South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — For many, the South Carolina State Fair is a tradition but few can say they haven't missed a single fair in the last 25 years. One Charleston family says they've been going consecutively since the 1990s. However, the tradition of attending the fair started much earlier.
Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina
There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
South Carolinians swarm roasted corn stand at State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There's a lot to see at the South Carolina State Fair this week. But one food stand, in particular, is drawing big crowds - roasted corn. "I'm strictly a cobb girl. I don't do a cup. If you're going to do it, you've got to do it right," customer Madison Benton said.
'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount
COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
Famously Hot South Carolina Pride returns this weekend to downtown Columbia
South Carolina’s capital city is gearing up to host the annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride this weekend. Festivities are held each October, holding strong as one of the largest outdoor festivals in the city and the largest LGBTQ+ event in the state. The South Carolina Pride Movement first...
'Something you can’t catch every day': A look into pig racing at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Pig racing is back this year at the South Carolina State Fair. It’s happening five times a day for all 12 days. "Pig racing is like a Nascar race…but with pigs," Swine Master Zach Johnson explains. Johnson traveled to South Carolina all the way...
South Carolina man wins $300,000 in holiday scratch-off
Christmas came early for an Upstate man who won $300,000 in a holiday scratch-off.
A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond." "So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.
No flashing lights, no noise: A day to remember for SC State Fair attendees with autism
COLUMBIA, S.C. — There are many sights and sounds at the South Carolina State Fair but, for some, they can be overwhelming. That's why everything was sensory-friendly earlier Thursday morning. It was a day to remember for dozens of adults and kids. Rides like the Ferris wheel didn't have...
Postal Service to job fairs in several South Carolina cities next week
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — South Carolina residents looking for work will have multiple chances to learn about a possible career with the United State Postal Service (USPS) beginning on Tuesday. The federal agency has announced job fairs on multiple days to fill openings in several major South Carolina cities....
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
South Carolina has 63 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in South Carolina using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
South Carolina State Fair offers first sensory-friendly experience
For some, all the lights and noise at the fair can cause overstimulation. That's why the South Carolina State Fair offered a sensory friendly morning.
Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Instead of using paint and pens, Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors. "Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.
Aunt Martha's serves State Fair guests for the 74th year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aunt Martha's has been cooking up South Carolina State Fair favorites for 74 years. "I’ve been working the South Carolina State Fair since 1992, my family’s been here since 1948," operator Earl Scheler said. "Aunt Martha's an experience. You have to go to the fairgrounds and eat at Aunt Martha's. It's just an experience. They love it!"
