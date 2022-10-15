ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News19 WLTX

Big spending during Pride and SC State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 33rd annual Famously Hot South Carolina Pride and the S.C. State Fair meant big business in Columbia over the weekend, with attendees spending big bucks. Both events regularly bring thousands of people to the South Carolina Midlands. At the Pride Festival, 80,000 people were expected...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Music is the heartbeat of the South Carolina State Fair, with a variety of different acts who perform live music every year. Fairgoers have been enjoying the sounds of musician Carl Brunson for 27 years. He says he's created a name for himself playing country music.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

One of the Top 10 Corn Mazes In The Country Is In South Carolina

There aren’t many things more fun than corn mazes, and it turns out one of the best ones in the country is right down the road in South Carolina. Our sister station in Fayetteville brought this to our attention and being just a short drive away we had to share! This list is according to USA Today’s 10 Best team. USA Today readers helped to pick out the best places to escape reality and get lost in the giant corn stalks.
ANDERSON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina of you live to go there often with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places that you should visit the next time you are in the area and you are craving tasty burgers because if there's one thing that these restaurants really know how to make, that is absolutely delicious burgers that keep you coming back for more.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
News19 WLTX

'Lunch Bunch' helps attendees enjoy SC State Fair food at a discount

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you love fair food but don't want to ride the rides, you have an option to get in more cheaply. It's called the Lunch Bunch. It's an offer the fair started 20 years ago that allows those who just want to enjoy the food to do so Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. During that time, fairgoers are allowed to come in and pay the $20 entry fee with a refundable ticket. If they make it back to the booth by 2 p.m. they will refund the $20.
FOOD & DRINKS
News19 WLTX

A larger than life experience for the new theme at the state fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new year at the South Carolina State Fair means a new theme, and this one is larger than life: "To the Fair and Beyond." "So, we prepare sometimes years in advance, and some of that has to do with the exhibits we get, and the moon is one of those things," says Nancy Smith, General Manager at the S.C. State Fair.
POLITICS
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Faith, Family and Freedom GOP rally held in South Carolina

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Faith, family and freedom were the three main topics emphasized by the Berkeley County Republican Party during Saturday’s candidate rally. The organization said it hosted the event to educate and empower Lowcountry voters as Nov. 8 approaches. The Berkeley County Republican Party is getting voters excited ahead of Election Day. […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Indian folk artist creating rangoli art at the South Carolina State Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Instead of using paint and pens, Jugna Verma is creating rangoli art with birdseed and beans at the South Carolina State Fair to welcome the visitors. "Some parts of India, some women do everyday in front of their house to welcome the guest, to bring positive vibes and prosperity," Verma explained about the art, which she says is typically is made on the floor out of rice, lentils and beans.
VISUAL ART
News19 WLTX

Aunt Martha's serves State Fair guests for the 74th year

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aunt Martha's has been cooking up South Carolina State Fair favorites for 74 years. "I’ve been working the South Carolina State Fair since 1992, my family’s been here since 1948," operator Earl Scheler said. "Aunt Martha's an experience. You have to go to the fairgrounds and eat at Aunt Martha's. It's just an experience. They love it!"
RESTAURANTS
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
Columbia local news

