ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Autoblog

EV battery demand drives first U.S. cobalt mine in decades

Booming demand for batteries powering the world’s shift into electric vehicles is rekindling U.S. cobalt production after a nearly 30-year hiatus. Jervois Global Ltd. is starting the first U.S. cobalt mine in Idaho on Friday, according to chief executive Bryce Crocker. The mineral sits “at the top of the table” in terms of national security, said Crocker. “There aren’t many new sources of supply, particularly in stable jurisdictions, which is why this mine in the U.S. is very important,” Crocker said. Cobalt hasn’t been produced in the U.S. since at least 1994, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.
IDAHO STATE
electrek.co

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car

Tata Motors, an India-based automaker, has launched a new small hatchback all-electric vehicle starting at just over $10,000. The Indian auto market has been lagging behind its peers when it comes to electrification. This is due to many factors, but not the least of which is the fact that the...
CARS
teslarati.com

Hyundai ‘Metaplant’ facility highlights global discomfort with U.S. policy

Hyundai has announced they will be breaking ground on their new Savanah, Georgia facility this month. Following the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) earlier this year, foreign auto manufacturers without significant manufacturing facilities in the U.S. have scrambled to open new facilities that can produce electric vehicles that qualify under the new federal incentives structure. The law now stipulates that EVs must be domestically produced to qualify for federal incentives. Hyundai is one brand looking to establish new EV production in the U.S. According to Reuters; they plan to break ground on their new facility later this month.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

This Is Where Honda Will Build Its American EV Hub

Honda revealed plans for new joint venture with LG Energy Solution that will produce battery modules in Ohio. The automaker plans to retool several of its plants in Ohio to produce EVs based on the e:Architecture platform set to arrive after 2025. The upcoming Honda Prologue and its Acura sibling...
OHIO STATE
Autoweek.com

Hyundai Bets on Software as Way to Catch Tesla

Hyundai plans to emphasize software development over the next several years, bringing connected services and over-the-air updates to all new models starting in 2025. The automaker sees Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) as key to its strategy over the next decade, bringing greater connectivity and services to car owners. Hyundai Motor...
TECHNOLOGY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GM is starting an energy storage subsidiary to take on the Tesla Powerwall

General Motors is starting its own energy storage business using its Ultium battery packs to power homes and charge cars as well as to feed power back into the grid when needed. The new business unit, called GM Energy, will consist of Ultium Home, Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360...
INDUSTRY
insideevs.com

Toyota Said To Debut $28,000 bZ3 Electric Sedan In China This Year

After launching the bZ4X SUV, Toyota is now preparing to release the second dedicated EV in its "Beyond Zero" (bZ) series of battery electric vehicles. Fresh details have emerged about the electric sedan, which will be named Toyota bZ3. Reuters reports that Toyota plans to start production and sales of the compact electric sedan by the end of this year in China. For starters, the bZ3 will be available exclusively in the world's largest car (and EV) market.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Sony-Honda joint venture to launch EVs starting in 2026

Sony and Honda on Thursday announced the formation of the new joint venture, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM), tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles. The first vehicle will be built by Honda at a plant in North America and start deliveries in the U.S. by spring 2026. SHM...
BUSINESS
Autoblog

VW investing $2.3 billion in Chinese autonomous driving venture

Volkswagen will invest €2.4 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to set up an autonomous driving joint venture with China’s Horizon Robotics Inc. to strengthen the automaker’s tech presence in its biggest market. Most Read from Bloomberg. The new unit will develop automated and assisted driving systems for China,...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Here are the main electric vehicle goals set by automakers and major markets

The electric vehicle transition is already underway, but it will need to accelerate to keep the Paris Agreement’s goal of limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celsius in reach. To speed things up, automakers and governments have set targets to phase out the sale of gas-powered vehicles. Those targets,...
CARS
Carscoops

Engine Parts Suppliers Facing Uncertain Future With Switchover To EVs

European auto parts suppliers, particularly those manufacturing parts for internal combustion engines, are facing an existential crisis as the continent gears up to switch over to EVs. Since battery-powered cars are yet to meet their full sales potential, suppliers are in a situation where they need to invest heavily in new equipment to cater to EV manufacturing while at the same time seeing their current income decline due to slowing conventional vehicle sales.
CARS
kalkinemedia.com

EVs account for only 3.39% of new vehicle sales in Australia: Report

A recent report by the Electric Vehicle Council states only 3.9% of total vehicle sales comprised of EVs. Australia is lagging compared to other countries in terms of uptake of Electric Vehicles. Carmakers and automobile companies are still not prioritising sending their EVs to Australia. Electric vehicle sales in Australia...
CARS
US News and World Report

Vietnam's VinFast Recalls a Third of Its Sold EVs to Replace Sensors

HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's VinFast said on Saturday it would recall 730 of its model VF e34 electric cars (EVs), which are available only on the domestic market, to make checks and replace their side crash sensors. VinFast, which began operations in 2019, is a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy