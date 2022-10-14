Read full article on original website
Albuquerque police search for woman suspected of helping steal $2k worth of retail items
APD is asking anyone with information about the woman to give them a call, and reports can be submitted anonymously.
KRQE News 13
Suspect arrested in California serial killings
Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
Santa Fe officials: 1 dead after pedestrian crash
Officials are still investigating the incident.
KRQE News 13
Video: New Mexico State Police rescue Boy Scout troop trapped by flash flood waters
Rescue Hoist Operator Kurtus Tenorio with New Mexico State Police said the whole operation took them 17 hours to complete.
KOAT 7
BCSO new show and imagery sparks outrage among community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office headquarters for an advisory and review board meeting Friday to address concerns involving images described as inappropriate on recruitment vehicles. The images include a Spartan helmet with a blue line and Zia symbol, a wolf, Viking...
Albuquerque Police Department Homicide Unit investigating death
The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) released the information just before noon on Saturday.
Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
2022 Assistance Fair helps Albuquerque community with paying bills, obtaining clothes, diapers, flu shots
Families are struggling to keep up as inflation is hitting too close to home for many.
Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
KRQE News 13
Suspect in road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to 1-year
Suspect in road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to 1-year.
Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
KRQE News 13
ABQ Ride hosts ‘Rider Appreciation Day’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is spreading the love for Rider Appreciation Day. They are partnering with Papa Murphy’s to give their customers something special. ABQ Ride and Papa Murphy’s will be around Albuquerque for the 2022 Rider Appreciation Day. This Wednesday, October 19, ABQ Ride staff will be riding various routes throughout the day to hand out coupons for a free pizza, which can be used at four participating Papa Murphy’s locations in Albuquerque. For more information visit their website.
Albuquerque Police investigate suspicious death of one-year-old
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
KOAT 7
Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision
SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
KRQE News 13
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills
Nonprofit sues New Mexico hospital over claims of illegal lawsuits on medical bills.
Second suspect arrested in connection to Santa Fe birthday party shooting
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department has arrested a suspect in a shooting from September that left five people injured at a birthday party. They say 20-year-old Eddial Cuevas pulled a gun, hit a person with the gun, and pointed it at another person who fled. He’s been charged with one count of […]
KRQE News 13
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation
New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation
Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation.
Woman who set fire to Islamic Center of New Mexico sentenced to two years
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who set fire to the Islamic Center of New Mexico has been sentenced to two years. Isela Camarena was caught on surveillance camera starting multiple fires at the center near Yale and Avenida Cesar Chavez in November 2021. Friday Camarena pleaded guilty to arson and was sentenced to two years. […]
