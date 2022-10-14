ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernalillo County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Suspect arrested in California serial killings

Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months. Police in California announced on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton over the past several months.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

BCSO new show and imagery sparks outrage among community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Members of the community gathered at Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office headquarters for an advisory and review board meeting Friday to address concerns involving images described as inappropriate on recruitment vehicles. The images include a Spartan helmet with a blue line and Zia symbol, a wolf, Viking...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in custody following carjacking near CNM South Valley campus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Central New Mexico Community College (CNM) has lifted a lockdown at its South Valley campus following a suspected carjacking in the area, according to a tweet from the school. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the scene, near Pajarito Road and Coors Boulevard. The incident unfolded around 2 p.m. Around 2:45 p.m., […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Former Albuquerque mayoral candidate charged with driving drunk

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A one-time Albuquerque mayoral candidate was arrested this week on suspicion of driving drunk. Conservative radio host Eddy Aragon was one of Mayor Tim Keller’s challengers in last year’s race. According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the Sunport Tuesday night to reports of someone driving forward and reversing in and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect in road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to 1-year

Suspect in road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to 1-year. Suspect in road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced …. Suspect in road rage shooting takes plea deal, sentenced to 1-year. Retired New Mexico Senator Jeff Bingaman looks back …. Retired New Mexico Senator Jeff Bingaman looks back on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for September shooting at nightclub

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a man for a shooting at a North Valley nightclub. Twenty-nine-year-old Oscar Valdez is accused of shooting at Leo’s nightclub near 12th and Candelaria last month. According to a criminal complaint, a video from inside the club shows three women fighting and a man trying to break it up. Valdez was […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque father accused in death of child pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  An Albuquerque father charged for the death of his infant daughter pleaded not guilty Friday. In February, police were called to the University of New Mexico Hospital after 24-year-old Adam Garcia’s 5-month-old daughter Trinity was taken to the hospital with a brain bleed; she died about a month later. Albuquerque Police says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Ride hosts ‘Rider Appreciation Day’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – ABQ Ride is spreading the love for Rider Appreciation Day. They are partnering with Papa Murphy’s to give their customers something special. ABQ Ride and Papa Murphy’s will be around Albuquerque for the 2022 Rider Appreciation Day. This Wednesday, October 19, ABQ Ride staff will be riding various routes throughout the day to hand out coupons for a free pizza, which can be used at four participating Papa Murphy’s locations in Albuquerque. For more information visit their website.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Police investigate suspicious death of one-year-old

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death of a one-year-old boy. APD says officers were sent to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital around 9 p.m. on October 13 in reference to a dead child. Police say they were told the parents brought the child unresponsive to the hospital. APD says this is an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Santa Fe pedestrian dies in early morning collision

SANTA FE, N.M. — A 25-year-old man was pronounced dead after being hit by a motor vehicle at the intersection of Zafarano Drive and Cerrillos Road early Sunday. Santa Fe Police Department officers and paramedics came to the scene in response to a 2:05 a.m. call. The man, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation

New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation. New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle …. New Mexico pumpkin patches increase prices to handle inflation. Roswell UFO Festival brings $2.19 million in 2022. Roswell UFO Festival brings $2.19 million in 2022. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation

Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing …. Albuquerque City Council to vote about role in housing regulation. Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire …. Officials, residents meeting in Mora to talk wildfire assistance. Judge grants...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy