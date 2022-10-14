ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast: Colder with rain and snow showers

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sunday was a beautiful fall day in Northeast Ohio. Unfortunately, the weather is going to take a downturn for the next few days. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say Monday is going to be dreary, with highs in the mid-40s and cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance showers after 3 p.m. and it will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 33 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland.com

Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November

State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance explain where they stand on key issues

On the issues: Andrew Tobias dives into the issues that will help decide Ohio’s U.S. Senate election this year, outlining the positions of Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic candidate, and author/venture capitalist J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee on the economy, inflation, energy and the environment, public safety and guns. He’ll be back next week with a closer look at several other issues.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Vance vouches for Alex Jones: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here’s a case of a bottom feeder and bottom tweeter, Alex Jones and J.D. Vance. Based on a twitter post, had Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance been on the Alex Jones defamation lawsuit jury, he may have voted for a verdict ordering Jones to just pay $9 to $965 not $965 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook victims families.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy