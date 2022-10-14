Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Stranger with gun takes smoke break; party band rocks neighbors: Russell Township Police Blotter
Police responded at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 after a resident found an unknown, bearded man standing at the end of the resident’s driveway with a gun on his hip. When the resident asked the man why he was there, the man said he was smoking a cigarette. While an officer was en route, the man left in an unknown direction.
Man who crashed into Lake Erie identified
A 79-year-old man has died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into Lake Erie.
Target 11 Exclusive: Man accused of raping foster child in Pittsburgh facing similar charges in Ohio
PITTSBURGH — Carl Gilbert has been charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child in Cleveland, Ohio, 20 years ago. His adopted son, Joe Gilbert, went to Cleveland police last year and told them he was sexually assaulted between the ages of 11 and 15. “I’m just...
Hinckley fire chief: Levies essential to department’s growth
HINCKLEY TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- According to Hinckley Township Fire Chief Jestin Grossenbaugh, the passage of two fire levies Nov. 8 are essential to the fire department’s ability to grow and meet the needs of the community. Hinckley voters will decide on Issue 24 and Issue 25. The first is...
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad cancels some excursions, modifies others due to Cuyahoga River erosion
PENINSULA, Ohio – The National Park Service has closed some portions of the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad due to “significant erosion from the Cuyahoga River,” according to a news release. The railroad will be offering limited excursions as a result. For the Oct. 14 weekend, the park...
Majority of Greater Cleveland has medium COVID-19 spread in CDC update; mask advised for those at risk (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Reversing last week’s trend toward acceleration of the spread of COVID-19, four Greater Cleveland counties are again classified as yellow, indicating medium levels of COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Among Greater Cleveland counties, Lorain County joined Cuyahoga,...
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost shoots down new attempt to amend Ohio Constitution for $15 an hour minimum wage
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Friday rejected an Ohio Constitutional amendment proposal that would increase the state’s minimum wage to $15 by Jan. 1, 2028. The petitioners are allowed to work on the issues Yost found with the proposal and resubmit it. The proposal...
Mega Millions winners sold in California, Florida; Powerball at $480 million: Sunday’s Ohio Lottery results
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two tickets, one sold in Florida and another in California, will split a $502 Mega Millions jackpot after both matched the winning numbers from the drawing on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. The numbers are 9-22-26-41-44 Mega Ball 19 Megaplier 2x. It was the first Mega Millions...
How J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan differ on the issues, but should integrity be the voters’ priority? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What are the main differences in the candidates in the U.S. Senate race?. We’re talking about the platforms of the Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance -- and what they stand for -- on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
Ohio’s 2022 downticket races: How to decide who gets your vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio—With early voting underway in Ohio starting this week, most of the focus has been on the state’s races for U.S. Senate, governor, and Ohio Supreme Court. But there are four other statewide executive offices on the ballot as well: attorney general, secretary of state, treasurer and auditor.
I-Team: How safe is your ballot if you vote by mail?
Voting by mail has just started, so the FOX 8 I-Team is investigating what’s being done to protect your vote in the November election if you send in a ballot by mail. We asked the question on the minds of so many people: If you vote by mail, what are the chances it’ll get delivered with no problem?
20 cats impacted by Hurricane Ian available for adoption at Cleveland APL
The Cleveland APL is looking for homes for 20 cats who made the journey up from Florida after Hurricane Ian ripped through and destroyed parts of the Sunshine State.
DraftKings Ohio promo code launches $200 pre-registration bonus offer
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Pre-register with the DraftKings Ohio promo code for an early sign up bonus that can be utilized when the app goes live in...
WKYC
'The right place at the right time': New Franklin grandfather meets hero who helped save his life
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — If you spend just a few minutes with Bryan White, it's easy to see why he's considered the heart and soul of his family. But the truth is, it's a miracle the 62-year-old grandfather of 12 is alive to make his loved ones laugh. On...
Northeast Ohio Monday weather forecast: Colder with rain and snow showers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sunday was a beautiful fall day in Northeast Ohio. Unfortunately, the weather is going to take a downturn for the next few days. Forecasters with the National Weather Service say Monday is going to be dreary, with highs in the mid-40s and cloudy skies. There is a 30% chance showers after 3 p.m. and it will be breezy, with wind gusts up to 33 mph.
Support urged for state Issues 1 and 2 in November
State Issues 1 and 2, which are proposed Ohio Constitutional Amendments, are the most important issues at the top of our 2022 general election ballot. I urge all to vote YES on both of them. Here is a summary of the issues:. Issue 1 requires courts to consider factors such...
U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance explain where they stand on key issues
On the issues: Andrew Tobias dives into the issues that will help decide Ohio’s U.S. Senate election this year, outlining the positions of Rep. Tim Ryan, the Democratic candidate, and author/venture capitalist J.D. Vance, the GOP nominee on the economy, inflation, energy and the environment, public safety and guns. He’ll be back next week with a closer look at several other issues.
New Mexico governor voids territorial orders targeting Native Americans
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor on Monday voided four pre-statehood proclamations that targeted Native Americans during what was a tumultuous time across the western frontier as federal soldiers tried to defeat Navajos, Apaches and others. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham described the 19th century proclamations by former...
Vance vouches for Alex Jones: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here’s a case of a bottom feeder and bottom tweeter, Alex Jones and J.D. Vance. Based on a twitter post, had Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance been on the Alex Jones defamation lawsuit jury, he may have voted for a verdict ordering Jones to just pay $9 to $965 not $965 million in compensatory damages to Sandy Hook victims families.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
89K+
Followers
84K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1