Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.

