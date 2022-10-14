ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NESN

Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener

A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Grizzlies open 2022-23 season at home against the Knicks

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Grizzlies -6.5; over/under is 226.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Memphis Grizzlies open the season at home against the New York Knicks. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while going 30-11 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 115.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 34.5 from 3-point range.
MEMPHIS, TN
Adrian Holman

2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors

Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
TORONTO, IA
Yardbarker

NBA Preseason: Mavs End on High Note vs. Jazz; Lakers Blown Out By Kings

Despite having some things to iron out on the court, the Dallas Mavericks are heading into the regular on a high note after their preseason finale on Friday night. The Los Angeles Lakers? Well … preseason or not, they don’t look like a team that’s poised to do much in the stacked Western Conference.
DALLAS, TX
theScore

NBA Power Rankings: A reason for optimism for every team

The NBA Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's basketball editors. On the cusp of the 2022-23 campaign, we're looking at reasons for every team to be hopeful as the season kicks off. 1. Milwaukee Bucks. Khris Middleton is back to full health after a knee injury that...
NBA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Miami Heat’s Kyle Lowry Makes An Appearance at Dolphins Game

Athletes within the same city are often support each other. The Miami Heat and the Dolphins have done this several times and the latest display was Heat point guard Kyle Lowry at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday. “I’m down here at the Dolphins-Vikings game,” Lowry said via Twitter. “You know we...
MIAMI, FL
atozsports.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. describes the biggest adjustment when playing with Luka Doncic

DALLAS – Being ushered back into the fold after missing all the success of last season isn’t easy. Yet, somehow, Tim Hardaway Jr. is managing. It hasn’t been completely seamless all the time throughout training camp. But in the Dallas Mavericks’ final preseason game against the Utah Jazz, the Hardaway and Luka Doncic connection looked reminiscent of the 2020-21 season.
DALLAS, TX

