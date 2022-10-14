Read full article on original website
Houston Rockets Waive Former 6th Overall Pick
On Saturday, the Houston Rockets waived Willie Cauley-Stein. The 29-year-old was the sixth overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo treated for brain tumor
Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo is being treated for a brain tumor, the NBA confirmed Saturday. “He is receiving
Reggie Jackson Gives Incredible Answer When Asked About Starting Battle With John Wall
LA Clippers guard Reggie Jackson doesn't care about starting
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
Zion Williamson Recreated Iconic Picture With High School Rival Bryson Bishop
In a heartwarming show, the two rivals met before the Pelicans’ preseason clash against Atlanta Hawks and recreated the still from the clip.
Knicks add former four-star recruit James Akinjo
The New York Knicks have signed undrafted James Akinjo to an Exhibit 10 deal to complete their 20-man preseason roster. After going undrafted, Akinjo played for the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Summer League, averaging 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in three games. But his poor shooting, his biggest weakness in college, still persisted in the pros. He never shot more than 38.3 percent in college and he was worse in the NBA Summer League, hitting only 3 of 23 from the field over three games.
Wizards announce 2022-23 opening night roster
Washington converted guard Jordan Goodwin to a two-way contract, while waiving Devon Dotson, Quenton Jackson, Craig Sword and Jaime Echenique – who was signed earlier today – to set the roster at 17. Goodwin played in 46 games for the Capital City Go-Go last season, averaging 16.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Saint Louis product earned a call-up with the Wizards in December, appearing in two games. Goodwin led the Go-Go in scoring and set the franchise mark with 94 steals on the season, good for the fourth-most in the NBA G League.
Sacramento hosts Portland to start season
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -1.5; over/under is 225. BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers in the season opener. Sacramento went 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings averaged 110.3 points per game last season, 49.0 in the paint, 16.2 off of turnovers and 11.7 on fast breaks.
Jordan Brand Signs No. 1 NBA Draft Pick Paolo Banchero to an Endorsement Deal
The Orlando Magic’s rookie sensation Paolo Banchero is now a Jordan Brand athlete. Today, the athletic powerhouse announced it has signed Banchero to an endorsement deal, but the terms of the deal weren’t disclosed. Banchero was the first overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft and prior to getting drafted by the Magic, he played one season as a member of the Duke Blue Devils, where he earned Rookie of the Year honors in his conference and was named a consensus second-team All-American. “The opportunity to be a part of the Jordan family means everything to me,” Banchero said about signing with...
John Wall Reacts to High Praise From Teammates
View the original article to see embedded media. LA Clippers guard John Wall has received high praise from his teammates the last few days, especially when it comes to his leadership. Veteran forward Marcus Morris said the team's camaraderie is the best it's been since he joined the Clippers. When asked why, Morris said, "Definitely adding John. The guy he is, he’s outspoken and aggressive. We needed that."
Hawks Debuting New Nike City Edition Uniforms in November
The Atlanta Hawks will wear their 2022-23 Nike City Edition ten times during the regular season.
Knicks Zap Wizards To End Preseason on a High Note
Summer signees Jalen Brunson and Mitchell Robinson put on a Friday night show to help the New York Knicks wrap up their early fall slate.
San Antonio begins season at home against Charlotte
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spurs -2.5; over/under is 229.5. BOTTOM LINE: The San Antonio Spurs host the Charlotte Hornets for the season opener. San Antonio finished 34-48 overall a season ago while going 16-25 at home. The Spurs averaged 113.2 points per game last season, 15.4 from the free throw line and 33.9 from deep.
Lakers News: Dwight Howard Contemplating Retirement After Going Unsigned This Offseason
Dwight Howard was one of the biggest redemption stories in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise originally traded for him back in 2012, but he stayed just one disappointing season before leaving to join the Houston Rockets. After floating around the league for a couple of seasons,...
John Wall Reveals Extra Motivation From Critics
LA Clippers guard John Wall has a chip on his shoulder this season
Pacers host the Wizards for season opener
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pacers -2.5; over/under is 227. BOTTOM LINE: The Indiana Pacers host the Washington Wizards in the season opener. Indiana finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference games and 16-25 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pacers allowed opponents to score 114.9 points per game and shoot 48.3% from the field last season.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Toronto Raptors
Although the other four teams in the Atlantic Division always seem to be making big-time moves over the past few years, the Toronto Raptors have found a way to remain a perennial playoff team. The Raptors have qualified for the NBA Playoffs in eight out of the last nine seasons. Last season, the Raptors went 48-34 and finished as the #5 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Toronto was ousted in the first round by the Philadelphia 76ers in six games.
