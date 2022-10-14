ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Term limits debate heats up in the runup to November

By Josh Meny
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EbDqN_0iZezOnB00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — The debate over term limits is heating up with early voting underway and with election day in less than a month.

If passed, the constitutional amendment [measure 1] would limit the governor to two, four-year terms in office. State legislators to eight years in the House and eight years in the Senate.
Currently, these elected leaders serve four-year terms with no restrictions on the length of service.

In a 2020 survey of term limits in North Dakota , an overwhelming 83% of the respondents reported wanting term limits on the governor, and 82% supported term limits on the state lawmakers.

This week a growing list of groups have formally announced their opposition to the term limits measure.

N DFB’s Emmery Mehlhoff talks opposition to term limits :

It’s a cross reference of industries, including groups like, Greater North Dakota Chamber, Stockmen’s Association, Petroleum Council, ND Council of Education Leaders, and more.

But the man behind the statewide petition campaign says it will not stop the voters from passing it in November.

“It’s polling at 80%, so I think it’s going to pass no matter what they do or how much they spend,” explained Independent “Trump Republican” candidate for Secretary of State Charles Tuttle.

A Democrat from Fargo, Representative Joshua Boschee says the voters should consider the system of government we have in North Dakota before supporting term limits.

“We are extremely part-time legislators, out of one four-year term we only serve 160 days,” explained Representative Joshua Boschee.

He says putting restrictions on the length of service will further diminish the effectiveness of legislators.

“I’m fearful of what that means in terms of institutional memory and the understanding of how policy works,” said Boschee.

And putting the power in the hand of lobbyists.

“They become the institutional memory, they become the ones who know how the process works much better. I am running for re-election, but I am just wrapping up my tenth year in the state legislature. I finally have a good solid grasp of the state budget,” explained Boschee.

A key argument for term limits is the insurmountable influence of North Dakota’s supermajority.

The voters only really have one choice in elections, because there are no viable candidates on the opposing side.

Proponents say term limits is the only way to change that.

“First of all, there is no Democratic party in North Dakota. They are all in the Republican party. Secondly, I don’t care about the good ole boys club. I care about is whether we are representing our peers, or are we representing our constituents. I want to see us represent the constituents, the voters of North Dakota.”

In the spring, Secretary of State Al Jaeger denied more than 29-thousand signatures claiming they were fraudulent.

Later the North Dakota Supreme Court filed an opinion that Jaeger misapplied the law when he excluded those signatures.

Then, Attorney General Drew Wrigley said the court’s decision was legitimate but disagreed with the outcome.

Organizations opposing Measure 1:

Greater North Dakota Chamber; Association General Contractors; Lignite Energy Council; ND Hospital Association; ND Stockmen’s Association; North Dakota Farmers Union; North Dakota Petroleum Council; ND Council of Education Leaders; North Dakota Farmers Union; North Dakota Farm Bureau

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

North Dakota judge gets more time to decide on abortion case

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has extended to Oct. 31 the deadline for a lower court judge to reconsider his decision to prevent the state’s abortion ban from taking effect after the judge cited workload and health factors. The state Supreme Court earlier this week ordered Judge Bruce Romanick to weigh an abortion […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

Clean Diesel Grant accepting applicants in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is now accepting applications for its 2022 State Clean Diesel Grant Program. As part of this effort to promote clean fuel, the DEQ will be issuing approximately $393,000 in awards, funded in part by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to schools, cities, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KX News

ACT scores are the lowest in 30 years

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) —A new report on ACT scores is out. And, the national average is the lowest it’s been in more than 30 years. The class of 2022’s average score was 19.8 out of 36. The average ACT score in North Dakota: 19.6. The year before, it was 20.3.  But, the number of students […]
EDUCATION
KX News

“The whole country runs off it”: Becoming a North Dakota lineworker

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives has now unveiled a brand new, 26,337-square-foot Lineworker Training Center and headquarters facility today, and it was filled with future linemen. The Training Center will provide year-round training for students at Bismarck State College’s lineworker program and the electric cooperative workforce.The facility boasts […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

Specific Spirit Statistics: Ghosts in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Earlier this week, KX News relayed a study performed by Porch.com about ghost encounters throughout the United States. But like the spirits themselves, no tale of ethereal encounters stays finished for long. KX has received more focused data from Porch’s study over the past week, shedding some more light on the […]
SCIENCE
KX News

August Director’s Cut doesn’t see much change in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — It likely won’t come as a surprise that oil and gas production was essentially the same in the month of August. In this month’s director’s cut, the state reported that the coming months look promising. For the month of August, the state saw a 700 barrel/day increase in crude oil. Although […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KX News

North Dakota second in specter sightings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re hoping for a frightful encounter with a ghost this Halloween, you’re in the right place. North Dakota is the state with the second-most ghost sightings across the entire United States. A recent countrywide study performed by Porch.com took a list of ghost sighting reports from GhostsofAmerica.com and then cross-referenced […]
POLITICS
KX News

See how many dinosaur fossils are in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Humans’ fascination with dinosaurs goes back at least 2,000 years to Chinese writings describing what were thought to be massive dragon bones. In the 17th century, an English museum curator discovered a large thigh bone he posited was from a human giant. The first scientific designation of a group of animals […]
SCIENCE
KX News

North Dakota is the #1 state with the fewest electric vehicles

Few announcements have rocked the automotive industry as hard as the one-two punch of General Motors’ notice of intent to exclusively produce electric-powered vehicles by 2035 and the Ford Motor Company’s $30 billion investment in electric vehicle development. The latter has thus far resulted in the release of an all-electric F-150 and Mustang, the automaker’s […]
POLITICS
KX News

AAA launches “Move Over for Me” campaign

For a long time, the company has been an advocate for “Move Over” laws, requiring drivers to slow down and move over for emergency responders on the roadside, yet there continues to be an alarming number of fatalities.
TRAFFIC
KX News

How joining a union can make you up to $1.3 million over your lifetime

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — KX News spoke with Landis Larson from North Dakota AFL-CIO to discuss unions. Being in a union means you could make $1.3 million dollars more over your lifetime than someone not in a union. That’s according to a national study from Cornell University. However, that same study also found that unions […]
LABOR ISSUES
KX News

What is the Miniwashitu? North Dakota’s little-known river monster

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — With Halloween on the horizon, plenty of people find this as the perfect opportunity to tell scary stories. Tales of the paranormal are always at the front and center around this time of year — but why tell tales of ghosts when there could be real-life beasts of terror nearby? The […]
SCIENCE
KX News

What creates wind and why is North Dakota so windy?

With high pressure, the wind flows clockwise, and the air inside sinks. This promotes mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Low pressure is the exact opposite of high pressure, the wind flows counterclockwise with rising air. This promotes stormy conditions and cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy