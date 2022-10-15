ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

20 homeless cats taken to Cleveland APL, up for adoption after Hurricane Ian

By Jordan Unger
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two weeks after Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, 20 cats from animal shelters in the state have made their way to the Cleveland APL.

The cats were homeless and awaiting adoption at Polk County Animal Services in Winterhaven, Florida when the hurricane made landfall.

Now, with Florida shelters overwhelmed by displaced pets, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is helping fly homeless cats and dogs to shelters across the country.

Man’s life saved at Muni Lot: ‘Just what I do’

“The Cleveland APL is devoted to helping our partner shelters locally, but when tragedy hits we are always willing to step in and help our friends,” says Ayse Dunlap, director of operations at the Cleveland APL. “We feel for our friends in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian, and hope that by helping to clear kennel space in local shelters, pets who were displaced by the storm can quickly be reclaimed by their families.”

“Shelters are full across the country, and we are grateful for the organizations making room for shelter pets from Florida during this difficult time,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Watch: Kristi Capel’s puppy gets dog training

Looking to meet the new arrivals? They’re up for adoption right now! You can visit the Cleveland APL during business hours.

According to the APL, the cats taken from Florida are available in their “catios” near the adoptions entrance.

For more information, visit the Cleveland APL’s website.

