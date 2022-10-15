Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The family behind Bill Miller BBQ is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Sheriff Says Martha Vineyard Migrants May Qualify For Special Residency and CitizenshipTom HandyFlorida State
Teen who was shot by ex-San Antonio cop while eating a hamburger was not driving a stolen car, police sayArenacrownsiSan Antonio, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio billionaire, Charles Butt is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
A new start after 60: I retrained as a hospice nurse – and lost my fear of death
Laura Horn has found what she calls her end-of-life career, “a vocation to last the rest of my life”. In her 60s she decided to train as a registered nurse, specialising in hospice care. “I’m a brand new nurse but that’s not what’s important,” she says. “I’ve had life experience.” After Margaret, her wife of 20 years, died “suddenly and unexpectedly”, Horn understood she had to make a change. She had been thinking about volunteering in a hospice, after her mother and both parents-in-law were given palliative care. Following Margaret’s death in January 2017, Horn applied to the Zen Hospice Project in San Francisco, which trained volunteers to sit with the dying. They told her: “Wait a year. You can’t do it right away.”
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.
When Karla Rodriguez vanished from her Las Vegas neighborhood in 1999, investigators called her a “victim waiting to happen.” Not only was she a vulnerable 7-year-old with a medical condition who spoke limited English, but Karla’s parents often left her unsupervised, to fend for herself.
insideedition.com
Grandmother of Missing Georgia Toddler Quinton Simon Confronts Babysitter and Asks If She Knows Where Child Is
There was a heated confrontation over a 20-month-old Georgia child who has been missing for more than a week. Quinton Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who has custody of the child, barged into the home of the boy's babysitter, who claimed he was mistreated. “I begged you to help....
New mother decides she wants to give up her adopted children and leaves them at doorstep
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were entrusted with your God children after the death of a friend? Would you step up and do the job that you probably never expected to do, because how often does this actually happen, right?
Tennessee Toddler Refuses to Let Go of NICU Baby Brother After Waiting 2 Months to Hold Him
My family knows this scenario all too well. My second granddaughter was born at 28 weeks and spent 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit of Deaconess Women's Hospital for three months. Because of COVID restrictions at the hospital, only her mom and dad were allowed in to see her and hold her. Her big sister had to wait until she came home to be able to see her face and hold her.
Woman finds homeless people sleeping on her front porch; they become like family
People Sleeping On Front PorchCamille Watson/Unsplash. ** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Not everyone who is homeless is a creep. Often, families are left homeless due to abusive situations, loss of a job, medical issues, or other down on your luck type of events. This is the case in the situation that my friend and I experienced.
Woman falls asleep on bathroom floor at work after taking a second job to make ends meet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I fell asleep on the bathroom floor at work because I was working two jobs to make ends meet, and I wasn't getting enough sleep. One job was as a full-time bank teller, and the other job was as a part-time liquor store clerk.
Woman asks children to accept their mother's affair for the sake of her happiness
Although people say there is no age limit for love and marriage, many might not support the idea of an old person remarrying because it’s considered shameful. Also, a study claimed that old people who lived alone saw a severe decrease in their health.
Upworthy
Man reunites with former teacher with dementia at care home, gives him back the gift of music
Teachers are an essential part of all of our lives. They impart wisdom and teach us to believe in ourselves. The life lessons they provide come in handy throughout our lives. A senior care home general manager was recently reunited with his teacher and gave him the ultimate gift to try to repay for his teachings. When David Brown, 83, moved into the care facility for which Neil Gandecha, 40, serves as general manager in Hitchin, Hertfordshire, they met again, reports The Independent.
Comments / 0