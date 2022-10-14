Read full article on original website
I was heartbroken when spots on my daughter’s tongue turned out to be sign of killer disease
IT can often be difficult getting kids to sleep. So when mum Laura Cartwright noticed her little girl Elsie was struggling with fatigue, she put it down to early mornings and late nights. Elsie was just three-years-old at the time, and Laura said she looked pale and washed out. She...
survivornet.com
Fashion Reporter, 37, Thought Her ‘Tiredness’ Was From Being Overworked: Then A Pre-Pregnancy Blood Test Found She Had Cancer
Living With Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Elle Halliwell, an Australian fashion and entertainment reporter, was diagnosed with Chronic Myeloid Leukaemia about six years ago. She’s been in and out of remission ever since. She received her cancer diagnosis after a stomach bug prompted her to see a doctor and...
Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant
The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
survivornet.com
Girl, 5, Was Diagnosed With Leukemia As A Baby After Doctor Noticed She Looked Pale, Now She’s Celebrating Beating Cancer
Hollie McNeill was diagnosed with leukemia at eight weeks old after her doctor noticed she looked pale and sent her for testing at a hospital to check for anemia. Now, the five-year-old girl, from Lincolnshire, England, is celebrating being cancer-free since December 2017. Leukemia is a type of blood cancer....
ajmc.com
New eGFR Formula May Inappropriately Label Black Potential Kidney Donors as Having CKD
This study found that the recent change to remove race from the calculation of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) may incorrectly label potential donors who are Black as having chronic kidney disease (CKD). A study published in The American Journal of Surgery found that the recent change to remove race...
survivornet.com
‘Popular’ Dad, 58, Suddenly Falls Off A Bar Stool At The Holiday Inn Before Seeing A Coldplay Concert with His Family: It Turned Out He Had Cancer
58-year-old Jeremy Atkin was out with his two daughters and nephew, gearing up to go see a Coldplay concert, when his world suddenly turned upside down. The builder was drinking tea at a Holiday Inn ahead of the band’s London show when he fell off a stool. According to Jeremy’s family, emergency services were called to the scene after he went unconscious from hitting his head. Doctors then discovered a large brain tumor. It turned out to be stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
Healthline
How Successful Is the Kidney Transplant Procedure?
Your kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs found below your rib cage on either side of your spine. The primary function of your kidneys is to filter waste and extra fluid from your blood to make urine. A kidney transplant is a procedure to replace an unhealthy kidney with...
Father who had a headache for seven years diagnosed with brain tumour after routine trip to Specsavers
A father who suffered seven years of headaches discovered he had a brain tumour at a routine eye appointment — and says he wouldn’t be alive today if he hadn’t gone. Matt Voice, 40, struggled with dizziness from the age of 32, and became increasingly concerned when he began to suffer headaches and vision problems.
How a simple £15 hormone blood test administered by GPs could save thousands of people from being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year
Thousands of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
survivornet.com
Grandpa, 54, Thought His Year-Long Sore Throat Was Just Laryngitis: It Turned Out To Be A Rare Tumor
Lee Marsh, 54, is currently undergoing radiotherapy treatments for a glomus jugulare tumor at the base of his skull. He received his diagnosis earlier this year after initially thinking his sore throat was being caused by laryngitis. A glomus jugulare tumor is located in the part of the temporal bone...
A Brave Scots Girl who Lost her Hands and Feet to a deadly sepsis battle has defied the odds to fulfil her Dancing Dream
A brave Scots schoolgirl who lost her hands and feet to a deadly sepsis battle has defied the odds to fulfill her dancing dream after also beating leukaemia. Olivia McCord, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, left her parents in tears last month when she took to the stage wearing ballet shoes on her prosthetic legs.
Healthline
Your Guide to Colon Cancer Surgery: Key Terms and FAQs
Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine (colon). Colon cancer happens when cells in the colon grow out of control. Surgery is the main form of treatment for colon cancer. During the surgery, a doctor removes a part of your colon. Depending on the stage of the cancer, a doctor may also combine surgery with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.
iheart.com
WATCH TikTok Star Emmanuel The Emu Fighting For Life
Emmanuel the Emu -- a viral sensation from earlier this year -- is near death's door after the bird flu has spread throughout his farm ... killing off a lot of the owners' other animals. A pack of wild geese keep showing up to that farm and they’ve spread bird flu ending in the loss of 3 other Emu’s, all of her chickens, all of her ducks, her swans, her turkeys and now Emmanuel who is fighting for his life.
Man plays saxophone during surgery as doctors remove brain tumor
This musician needed to have a brain tumor removed. This week, doctors performed the surgery while he played his saxophone.
diabetesdaily.com
My New Life Without Diabetes After a Pancreas Transplant
This guest essay was written by Anne Hambrick-Stowe Rankin. Anne writes about her experience before and after receiving a pancreas transplant. The pancreas transplant is arguably the closest thing the medical world has to a true cure for type 1 diabetes. And yet, they are only very rarely performed. Pancreas transplant surgery is expensive and potentially dangerous, and recipients need to take anti-rejection pills for the rest of their lives, and still face a risk that the pancreas will be rejected or that they’ll continue to require insulin. And on top of it all, pancreas donors are exceedingly rare. Healthy pancreases must be harvested from deceased organ donors (“beating heart cadavers”).
