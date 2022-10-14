ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
The Conversation U.S.

Helping the liver regenerate itself could give patients with end-stage liver disease a treatment option besides waiting for a transplant

The liver is known for its ability to regenerate. It can completely regrow itself even after two-thirds of its mass has been surgically removed. But damage from medications, alcohol abuse or obesity can eventually cause the liver to fail. Currently, the only effective treatment for end-stage liver disease is transplantation. However, there is a dearth of organs available for transplantation. Patients may have to wait from 30 days to over five years to receive a liver for transplant in the U.S. Of the over 11,600 patients on the waiting list to receive a liver transplant in 2021, only a little over...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
survivornet.com

‘Popular’ Dad, 58, Suddenly Falls Off A Bar Stool At The Holiday Inn Before Seeing A Coldplay Concert with His Family: It Turned Out He Had Cancer

58-year-old Jeremy Atkin was out with his two daughters and nephew, gearing up to go see a Coldplay concert, when his world suddenly turned upside down. The builder was drinking tea at a Holiday Inn ahead of the band’s London show when he fell off a stool. According to Jeremy’s family, emergency services were called to the scene after he went unconscious from hitting his head. Doctors then discovered a large brain tumor. It turned out to be stage 4 glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Healthline

How Successful Is the Kidney Transplant Procedure?

Your kidneys are a pair of bean-shaped organs found below your rib cage on either side of your spine. The primary function of your kidneys is to filter waste and extra fluid from your blood to make urine. A kidney transplant is a procedure to replace an unhealthy kidney with...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

How a simple £15 hormone blood test administered by GPs could save thousands of people from being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year

Thousands of people are being hospitalised with severe heart failure each year because doctors are not carrying out a blood test that can spot the warning signs, a report has found. The life-threatening condition, where the organ cannot pump blood effectively which leaves sufferers breathless and fatigued, affects nearly a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Your Guide to Colon Cancer Surgery: Key Terms and FAQs

Colon cancer is a type of cancer that starts in your large intestine (colon). Colon cancer happens when cells in the colon grow out of control. Surgery is the main form of treatment for colon cancer. During the surgery, a doctor removes a part of your colon. Depending on the stage of the cancer, a doctor may also combine surgery with other treatments, such as chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy.
CANCER
iheart.com

WATCH TikTok Star Emmanuel The Emu Fighting For Life

Emmanuel the Emu -- a viral sensation from earlier this year -- is near death's door after the bird flu has spread throughout his farm ... killing off a lot of the owners' other animals. A pack of wild geese keep showing up to that farm and they’ve spread bird flu ending in the loss of 3 other Emu’s, all of her chickens, all of her ducks, her swans, her turkeys and now Emmanuel who is fighting for his life.
PETS
diabetesdaily.com

My New Life Without Diabetes After a Pancreas Transplant

This guest essay was written by Anne Hambrick-Stowe Rankin. Anne writes about her experience before and after receiving a pancreas transplant. The pancreas transplant is arguably the closest thing the medical world has to a true cure for type 1 diabetes. And yet, they are only very rarely performed. Pancreas transplant surgery is expensive and potentially dangerous, and recipients need to take anti-rejection pills for the rest of their lives, and still face a risk that the pancreas will be rejected or that they’ll continue to require insulin. And on top of it all, pancreas donors are exceedingly rare. Healthy pancreases must be harvested from deceased organ donors (“beating heart cadavers”).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy