ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Branch, NJ

Comments / 14

Debbie Jackson
2d ago

it's a shame they closing all these stores and these apartments and stuff that people can't live at their homeless it's a shame it's bad

Reply
3
gone to sht
1d ago

Freddie's was first. 75 years and it was so meaningful to so many. A place they met, a hangout after high school, a first date and so much more. I worked there 22 years and heard more stories than I can count. So many regulars I watched babies reach adulthood. It was so sad, I still tear up sometimes. Now Tuzzios. My brother was a cook there for years but left quite a while ago. I'm sure their long time staffers feel the same. The death of these mom and pop pizzerias and restaurants will be forever missed to those of us who knew about these hidden gems. Wishing you all well Tuzzio staff, never forget. You did justice to many and the town of Long Branch.

Reply
2
Corinne Cantolino
2d ago

too bad. all these iconic places shutting down. lots of apartments/condos etc going up. any expansions of schools hospitals etc planned????

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Prime Rib in the Country

There is no cut of beef more impressive and amazing than the prime rib. Slowly roasted for hours until the exterior is the color of the darkest mahogany and the interior is a rosy pink, this meat is succulent and intensely beefy in flavor. At its best, the prime rib embodies all of the finest aspects of meat cooking, and here is the absolute best spot in New Jersey to order one.
MANASQUAN, NJ
morrisfocus.com

Knoll West Bar & Grill Opens to the Public: A New Shining Star

PARSIPPANY — If you happen to be a follower of these restaurant reviews, you are aware of the wonderfully eclectic abundance of diverse eateries that fortunately call home in Morris County. In the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills a bright new go to destination has joined that elite group of culinary institutions.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

A List of Must-Try Pasta Spots in Essex County

There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of steaming hot pasta. Pasta is a staple of Italian cuisine, and here in New Jersey, there are so many amazing dishes one can find — from the classic to the creative. North Jersey has such a wide range of restaurants to choose from, so it might be hard to find just the right place. Luckily, we’ve done the research for you and rounded up a list of some of the best pasta spots in Essex County. Read on to see where to find best pasta spots in the Essex County area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

New Jersey train station to get upscale pizzeria and bar

Waiting for a train at the Bernardsville train station will get more enjoyable next year when a pizzeria and lounge open up. According to NJ.com, Pizzeria Taton by MV will open sometime in 2023 and will be operated by Ristorante MV in Bernardsville, an upscale Italian restaurant. Ristorante MV describes...
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
Travel Maven

This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google Reviews

Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and no other state does them better than New Jersey. Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 1 am or a juicy BLT for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of New Jersey. But not all diners are created equally. After some investigation on Google, we were able to find which NJ diner is a winning favorite with the highest star rating and by far the most reviews out of any other diner in the state.
NEWARK, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Clifton’s Gates of Hell is a dark urban legend in NJ.

THE GATES of Hell is located behind the old Black Prince Distillery in Clifton, New Jersey,. It is a collection of drains which according to an old urban legend and some say the home of the devil. there are satanic graffiti and murals painted from generations of those who have dared to enter.
CLIFTON, NJ
Travel Maven

New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

New Jersey has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about New Jersey’s very own Area 51.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

At Home retail store coming to Middletown, NJ

If you're getting ready to redecorate your home (or if you're addicted to home decor shopping in general) around Middletown NJ, here's some good news!. According to Asbury Park Press, an At Home home decor store is about to replace the former ShopRite in the Middletown Plaza that's been empty for about a year.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Outsider.com

Vandals Destroy Mammoth Dinosaur Sculptures at New Jersey Park

Last week, New Jersey artist Robin Ruggiero got some bad news about her huge dinosaur sculptures in Allaire State Park. A friend who regularly walks through the park noticed that vandals had ruined Ruggiero’s art pieces and texted her about the destruction. The artist believes that the vandals purposefully ruined her dinosaur sculptures hidden in the park’s woods.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Did You Know New Jersey Has The World’s Largest This?

New Jersey is the home of many firsts and world records. Did you know that New Jersey is the home to the world’s largest light bulb?. It is located at the Thomas Edison Center at Menlo Park, 37 Christie Street, Edison, New Jersey. The world record-setting light bulb is...
EDISON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
66K+
Followers
19K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://nj1015.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy