it's a shame they closing all these stores and these apartments and stuff that people can't live at their homeless it's a shame it's bad
Freddie's was first. 75 years and it was so meaningful to so many. A place they met, a hangout after high school, a first date and so much more. I worked there 22 years and heard more stories than I can count. So many regulars I watched babies reach adulthood. It was so sad, I still tear up sometimes. Now Tuzzios. My brother was a cook there for years but left quite a while ago. I'm sure their long time staffers feel the same. The death of these mom and pop pizzerias and restaurants will be forever missed to those of us who knew about these hidden gems. Wishing you all well Tuzzio staff, never forget. You did justice to many and the town of Long Branch.
too bad. all these iconic places shutting down. lots of apartments/condos etc going up. any expansions of schools hospitals etc planned????
Comments / 14