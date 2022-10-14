ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Washington Examiner

Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired

The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
News 12

Police: Cache of drugs, stolen handgun seized in Westbury raid; 23-year-old charged

A New Cassel man is facing multiple charges following a major drug bust in Nassau. Police say they seized “101 round blue pills believed to be oxycodone hydrochloride, 38 West Coast vape cartridges containing THC, 20 bags and four containers of a substance believed to be cannabis, a 9mm Taurus firearm and seven bags of what is believed to be cocaine” from Walter Linder Navarro’s Westbury home on Friday.
WESTBURY, NY
Register Citizen

Man pleads guilty in Bridgeport to escaping from custody, feds say

BRDIGEPORT — A man admitted in federal court Friday to escaping from state custody, according to federal officials. Charles Harrison, 34, allegedly failed to return to his halfway house after leaving for the day in September 2021. Harrison is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6 by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford, according to officials. He faces up to five years in prison.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting

Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. FORECAST: Rain arrives on Monday along with a drop in temps!. Updated: 14 hours ago. It’ll be a gloomy start to the workweek...
BRISTOL, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Armed Robber Arrested

#Ansonia CT– On October 6, 2022 the Ansonia Police Department arrested Christian Borrero, age 18, of New Haven for his involvement in an armed robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue on July 7, 2022. The arrest was made after a joint investigation with the New Haven Police Department where Borrero was identified as a suspect in multiple armed robberies. A search warrant at Borrero’s residence recovered a hand gun matching the description of the gun used in the Ansonia robbery.
ANSONIA, CT
sheltonherald.com

Three people found dead at Stamford home from suspected fentanyl overdoses, police say

STAMFORD — City police say three people were found dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose at a home in Stamford’s Glenbrook area Thursday night. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said a worker arrived at a Scofield Avenue rental home around 5 p.m. for a job when he found what appeared to be a woman suffering from an overdose in the home’s basement.
STAMFORD, CT

