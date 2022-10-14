Read full article on original website
The Bus Network Partners Initek
The Bus Network announced a partnership with Initek Consulting to develop a plug-and-play "integrations marketplace" that will extend the functionality of its SalesDriver and OpsDriver technologies, according to the company's news release. Initek and TBN will develop integrations that will make connecting third-party solutions faster, according to TBN. "We are...
SimScale Launches Online Learning Center for Cloud-Native Engineering Simulation
MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- SimScale launched a new online learning center for its cloud-native engineering simulation platform. Users can access the easy-to-use training resources athttps://learning.simscale.com/. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005478/en/ SimScale learning portal has more than 85 training videos available on-demand and comes with certification depending on what skill level is completed. Multiple learning paths are available, for example, the Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) path is shown in the image. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Echo AFC Celebrates 30th Anniversary
ABC Companies announced it continues to fulfill orders for 47 Van Hool CX45 Motorcoaches in 2022 to Echo AFC Transportation, as the company celebrates 30 years in business this month. Echo AFC’s service area spans the state of Texas and parts of Florida and ongoing deliveries of new, custom-specified Van...
