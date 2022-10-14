Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lassen County News
The Lassen Transit Service Agency announces Oct. 17 meeting
The Lassen Transit Service Agency will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17 at the Susanville City Council Chambers at City Hall, 66 N. Lassen St. Items on the agenda include correspondence; public comment; new business — adoption of the Transit Asset Management Plan; a update on the on-demand pilot project; and a motion to close the Lassen Rural Bus system on Jan. 26; other business — reports by the executive director and staff; reports by Lassen Rural Bus manager and staff; and matters brought forth by the agency.
krcrtv.com
Fentanyl deaths are growing rapidly in Shasta, Butte, Tehama and other Northstate counties
KRCR's Dylan Brown reported Friday night about the rising fentanyl crisis we are seeing in Northern California. He says where Fentanyl was once believed to only be prevalent in larger California cities, it is being seen more frequently throughout the Northstate. The Northstate's fentanyl crisis is growing even more rapidly than in the larger counties in Southern California.
Comments / 0