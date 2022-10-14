ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
MLB
Guardians returning to New York for winner-take-all ALDS Game 5 after 4-2 loss to Yankees

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The American League Division Series is returning to New York for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Monday night at Yankee Stadium. Try as they might, the Guardians could not find a way to eliminate Gerrit Cole and the Yankees on a cold and wet Sunday night at Progressive Field. Cole pitched seven innings and the Yankees did just enough offensively to beat the Guardians, 4-2, to even the best-of-five series at 2-2.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
BRONX, NY
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
BRONX, NY
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason

Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
BOSTON, MA
Castle tied to the ‘Curse of the Bambino’ sells for $10.4m

Former Red Sox owner Harry Frazee, the man behind the infamous Ruth trade, owned the Conn. mansion. One of America’s spectacular castle homes was once owned by the infamous Harry H. Frazee — the Boston Red Sox owner who traded “Babe” Ruth to the New York Yankees– has sold for $10.4 million.
BOSTON, MA
Analysis: NFC East goes from least to beast in 2 years

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFC East went from least to beast in less than two years. After sending a losing team to the playoffs in 2020, the division boasts three of the four NFC teams with winning records through six weeks. The Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) stand alone atop the...
NFL

