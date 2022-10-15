Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Maize n Brew
What we learned from Michigan’s dominant victory over Penn State
Fall weddings are the worst. While most were enjoying a beautiful college football Saturday — the luckiest among us doing so in Ann Arbor — I was obligated to be a groomsman. I kicked, screamed, cussed, hooted and hollered, but in the end I performed my service. Despite...
Maize n Brew
James Franklin on loss to Michigan: ‘They outplayed us on both fronts, no doubt about it’
Following a blowout 41-17 loss to the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the media. During that time, Franklin didn’t mince words about his team’s performance. “We did not control the line of scrimmage on either side of the ball,” Franklin said. “Although the...
Maize n Brew
Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
Maize n Brew
Turning Point of the Game: Penn State
The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines were seen as a product of their schedule; that they were only where they were because they had played and beaten much weaker opposition. For all that’s been said about the Wolverines this season, nothing was more satisfying than their 41-17 domination of No. 10 Penn State.
Maize n Brew
Michigan rushes for over 400 yards in blowout of Penn State
The narrative that the Michigan Wolverines haven’t beaten anybody is now moot. On Saturday, the Maize and blue went toe-to-toe with the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big House. They’d end the day with a lopsided win that could have been even worse for the visitors.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. Penn State takeaways
No. 5 Michigan improved to 7-0 on the season after beating No. 10 Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. Here are key takeaways from the game. Michigan had an astounding 418 yards on the ground against the No. 5 rushing defense in the nation. It was an impressive showing and then some from the entire operation. Blake Corum rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Edwards went for 173 yards and two scores, and J.J. McCarthy chipped in with 57 to power the attack.
Maize n Brew
Noteworthy comments from Juwan Howard at Michigan’s team media day
After two rounds of questions at Big Ten Media Days, Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard faced the media for one final availability Friday. One of the more notable storylines for Michigan has come outside of Ann Arbor, as Oregon head coach Dana Altman made his feelings known about wanting the Wolverines to play in Eugene. In his response to Altman’s comments, Howard was equally frank.
Maize n Brew
Two major recruits surprisingly visited Michigan for the huge Penn State win
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines had quite the list of recruiting visitors for the 41-14 Maize Out victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions. But there were a couple major recruiting targets who made their way to Ann Arbor on a down low basis. The 2023 recruit who surprisingly...
Maize n Brew
Michigan ‘ready’ for Michigan State, already shifting focus to Spartans
“There’s no entitlement to the guys, zero,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said about his Michigan team after beating Penn State 41-17. It was a huge win for the team, but Harbaugh made it clear his team doesn’t get a big head and all into that “deep, dark, lonely trap”.
Maize n Brew
Game balls: Michigan vs. Penn State
Michigan stomped the snot out of Penn State 41-17 on Saturday and there are multiple performances worth commending. There were dominating showings on both sides of the ball, a reflection of who we’ve decided to dish out game balls to this week. Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum, and Michigan’s offensive...
Maize n Brew
Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines split a pair with No. 9 Boston University
The Michigan Wolverines (3-1) set the tone early in Game 1 of the top-10 clash against the Boston Terriers (3-1). With an Oprah style, “You get a goal! You get a goal!” scoring approach in the first period, Michigan ran out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Gavin Brindley, Mackie Samoskevich, TJ Hughes and Seamus Casey.
Maize n Brew
Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 7 vs. Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines dominated the Penn State Nittany Lions over the weekend to improve to 7-0 on the season heading into the bye week. At Maize n Brew, we have been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan true freshmen throughout the season. Let’s see where things stand after the Penn State game.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 7
After a 41-17 Maize Out thrashing of Penn State, the Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, and ESPN’s Week 8 Football Power Index (FPI) bears this out. Michigan regained the fourth spot in the updated FPI rankings, and has a 51.4% shot of reaching the...
Maize n Brew
Postgame Reaction: Evaluating Michigan’s win over Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines beat Penn State 41-17 in front of a maize out crowd at The Big House. The game was close for a bit, but the Wolverines made key second-half adjustments and showed the nation they’re a much better team than the Nittany Lions. In this podcast we...
Maize n Brew
Social media reactions from the 41-17 blowout over Penn State
Despite a bit of a scare going into halftime, Saturday’s game against Penn State was by and large a complete victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Reactions on Twitter reflected this, generally having a jovial attitude towards the game. Here’s what stuck out from the reactions during the game:
Maize n Brew
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan Preview: Plenty on the line in a classic Big Ten clash
The criticisms are probably fair. The schedule up to this point is not exactly spectacular, the defense has dominated (but against weak offenses), and it feels a little early to crown this a legitimate playoff contender. While the offense is better than last year — in large part thanks to impressive running back play — this weekend will be the first legitimate test.
Maize n Brew
2023 four-star forward Zayden High commits to UNC over Michigan, others
One of the Michigan Wolverines’ most high-profile targets for the 2023 class is headed elsewhere. Four-star forward prospect Zayden High announced he has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels. On the 247Sports composite, High is the 48th-ranked recruit in his class, as well as the ninth-best power forward...
Maize n Brew
Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Penn State
It’s gameday, and one of Michigan’s biggest tests of the season is here. The No. 4 Wolverines are set to take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, with kickoff set for (big) noon. As expected, it’s the closest spread of the year for the...
Maize n Brew
Jake Moody wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody has been awarded this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. The senior placekicker went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts (23, 24, 29 and 37 yards) and 3-for-3 on extra points for 15 total points against the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday at the Big House. He also laid the hammer down on freshman running back Nick Singleton on a kickoff return for the first tackle of his collegiate career.
Maize n Brew
Staff Predictions: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State
The Michigan Wolverines return home to a Maize Out this weekend after a successful two-game road trip, taking on a Penn State team ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. The two programs enter this game undefeated, but haven’t been challenged by great competition this season. That all changes for both teams this weekend at the Big House.
Comments / 0