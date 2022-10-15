ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Maize n Brew

What we learned from Michigan’s dominant victory over Penn State

Fall weddings are the worst. While most were enjoying a beautiful college football Saturday — the luckiest among us doing so in Ann Arbor — I was obligated to be a groomsman. I kicked, screamed, cussed, hooted and hollered, but in the end I performed my service. Despite...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan moves up in AP Poll after routing Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines have moved up a spot in the latest AP Poll, coming in at No. 4, the spot where they have been for the majority of the season. Michigan also moved up to No. 3 in the Coaches Poll. After playing what many thought was too easy of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Penn State

The No. 5 Michigan Wolverines were seen as a product of their schedule; that they were only where they were because they had played and beaten much weaker opposition. For all that’s been said about the Wolverines this season, nothing was more satisfying than their 41-17 domination of No. 10 Penn State.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Michigan rushes for over 400 yards in blowout of Penn State

The narrative that the Michigan Wolverines haven’t beaten anybody is now moot. On Saturday, the Maize and blue went toe-to-toe with the No. 10 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in the Big House. They’d end the day with a lopsided win that could have been even worse for the visitors.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan vs. Penn State takeaways

No. 5 Michigan improved to 7-0 on the season after beating No. 10 Penn State on Saturday afternoon at Michigan Stadium. Here are key takeaways from the game. Michigan had an astounding 418 yards on the ground against the No. 5 rushing defense in the nation. It was an impressive showing and then some from the entire operation. Blake Corum rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Donovan Edwards went for 173 yards and two scores, and J.J. McCarthy chipped in with 57 to power the attack.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Noteworthy comments from Juwan Howard at Michigan’s team media day

After two rounds of questions at Big Ten Media Days, Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard faced the media for one final availability Friday. One of the more notable storylines for Michigan has come outside of Ann Arbor, as Oregon head coach Dana Altman made his feelings known about wanting the Wolverines to play in Eugene. In his response to Altman’s comments, Howard was equally frank.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Game balls: Michigan vs. Penn State

Michigan stomped the snot out of Penn State 41-17 on Saturday and there are multiple performances worth commending. There were dominating showings on both sides of the ball, a reflection of who we’ve decided to dish out game balls to this week. Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum, and Michigan’s offensive...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines split a pair with No. 9 Boston University

The Michigan Wolverines (3-1) set the tone early in Game 1 of the top-10 clash against the Boston Terriers (3-1). With an Oprah style, “You get a goal! You get a goal!” scoring approach in the first period, Michigan ran out to a 4-0 lead with goals from Gavin Brindley, Mackie Samoskevich, TJ Hughes and Seamus Casey.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Michigan football redshirt tracker: Week 7 vs. Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines dominated the Penn State Nittany Lions over the weekend to improve to 7-0 on the season heading into the bye week. At Maize n Brew, we have been tracking the redshirt statuses of Michigan true freshmen throughout the season. Let’s see where things stand after the Penn State game.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after Week 7

After a 41-17 Maize Out thrashing of Penn State, the Michigan Wolverines are firmly in the College Football Playoff picture, and ESPN’s Week 8 Football Power Index (FPI) bears this out. Michigan regained the fourth spot in the updated FPI rankings, and has a 51.4% shot of reaching the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Social media reactions from the 41-17 blowout over Penn State

Despite a bit of a scare going into halftime, Saturday’s game against Penn State was by and large a complete victory for the Michigan Wolverines. Reactions on Twitter reflected this, generally having a jovial attitude towards the game. Here’s what stuck out from the reactions during the game:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan Preview: Plenty on the line in a classic Big Ten clash

The criticisms are probably fair. The schedule up to this point is not exactly spectacular, the defense has dominated (but against weak offenses), and it feels a little early to crown this a legitimate playoff contender. While the offense is better than last year — in large part thanks to impressive running back play — this weekend will be the first legitimate test.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

2023 four-star forward Zayden High commits to UNC over Michigan, others

One of the Michigan Wolverines’ most high-profile targets for the 2023 class is headed elsewhere. Four-star forward prospect Zayden High announced he has committed to the North Carolina Tar Heels. On the 247Sports composite, High is the 48th-ranked recruit in his class, as well as the ninth-best power forward...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Keys to Victory: Michigan vs. Penn State

It’s gameday, and one of Michigan’s biggest tests of the season is here. The No. 4 Wolverines are set to take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday, with kickoff set for (big) noon. As expected, it’s the closest spread of the year for the...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Maize n Brew

Jake Moody wins Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week

Michigan Wolverines kicker Jake Moody has been awarded this week’s Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. The senior placekicker went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts (23, 24, 29 and 37 yards) and 3-for-3 on extra points for 15 total points against the Penn State Nittany Lions this past Saturday at the Big House. He also laid the hammer down on freshman running back Nick Singleton on a kickoff return for the first tackle of his collegiate career.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Maize n Brew

Staff Predictions: No. 5 Michigan vs. No. 10 Penn State

The Michigan Wolverines return home to a Maize Out this weekend after a successful two-game road trip, taking on a Penn State team ranked No. 10 in the AP Poll. The two programs enter this game undefeated, but haven’t been challenged by great competition this season. That all changes for both teams this weekend at the Big House.
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy