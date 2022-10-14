ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City prepares to ‘wind down’ migrant welcoming center

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City employees temporarily reassigned to migrant support roles can expect to return to their duties in the near future now that the federal government has begun expelling unsponsored Venezuelan migrants. “As the numbers start to taper down, we start bring back personnel to their regular job,” Deputy City Manager […]
16 families can return to their homes today in Loiza, Puerto Rico

Irving Vidal entered his house today for the first time after Hurricane Fiona’s passage, thanks to the water suction works that were carried out in flooded areas. After four days under water, today the suction process was carried out in Loiza in the Mini Mini sector of this municipality, accessed through Los Calcanos. Residents in the neighborhood have been isolated due to the floods caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona, isolating families in this sector and making it difficult to receive essential products and services. The suction process was able to remove a total of 50,000 gallons of water.
