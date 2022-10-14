Irving Vidal entered his house today for the first time after Hurricane Fiona’s passage, thanks to the water suction works that were carried out in flooded areas. After four days under water, today the suction process was carried out in Loiza in the Mini Mini sector of this municipality, accessed through Los Calcanos. Residents in the neighborhood have been isolated due to the floods caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona, isolating families in this sector and making it difficult to receive essential products and services. The suction process was able to remove a total of 50,000 gallons of water.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO