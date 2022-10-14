Read full article on original website
Related
Hundreds of signatures, letters delivered to Border Patrol against wall through Friendship Park
The group, Friends of Friendship Park, has spoken out against the two-planned 30-foot border walls along the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial Beach that they fear would eliminate Friendship Park.
City prepares to ‘wind down’ migrant welcoming center
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – City employees temporarily reassigned to migrant support roles can expect to return to their duties in the near future now that the federal government has begun expelling unsponsored Venezuelan migrants. “As the numbers start to taper down, we start bring back personnel to their regular job,” Deputy City Manager […]
‘I decided to share my voice’: Estela Juarez on her mother, who Trump deported, and her new book
Just nine when zero-tolerance policy saw her mother sent to Mexico, now a teen, the Floridian has written a book for children
chulavistatoday.com
High-Level Sinaloa Cartel Money Launderer Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Prison
The high-level money launderer for the Sinaloa Cartel was sentenced to 188 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to transfer millions of dollars in drug proceeds out of the United States. Juan Manuel Alvarez-Inzunza, 41, had a law degree and worked as an attorney in Culiacan, Sinaloa,...
getnews.info
16 families can return to their homes today in Loiza, Puerto Rico
Irving Vidal entered his house today for the first time after Hurricane Fiona’s passage, thanks to the water suction works that were carried out in flooded areas. After four days under water, today the suction process was carried out in Loiza in the Mini Mini sector of this municipality, accessed through Los Calcanos. Residents in the neighborhood have been isolated due to the floods caused by the passage of Hurricane Fiona, isolating families in this sector and making it difficult to receive essential products and services. The suction process was able to remove a total of 50,000 gallons of water.
Immigrant rights and labor advocates demanding change
Immigrant rights and labor advocates took their voices to the streets in support of detained immigrants who have been on labor strike for over four months.
An Overwhelmed Immigration System is Facing a Shortage of Attorneys Amid a Growing Backlog of Cases
Frank Sandoval at his office at the Spanish Community Center in suburban Joliet, Ill., Oct. 4, 2022. Sandoval works as a paralegal on immigration cases including asylum cases. He says they are currently at capacity and not able to take on new court clients. Frank Sandoval has spent the last...
Comments / 0