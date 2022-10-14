Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
KY America First Endorses Stuart Owen In Mt. Washington Mayors Race And 2 In The City Council RaceNelson County News-SentinelMount Washington, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
WLKY.com
New facility in southern Indiana meets growing need for mental health services
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new facility in southern Indiana is meeting a growing need for mental health services. Representatives from Centerstone had a ribbon cutting Friday to celebrate the opening of their new location in Jeffersonville. Centerstone is a nonprofit health system that provides mental health and substance use...
'A safe space here in Louisville': First Hispanic sorority founded at UofL
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sororities are nothing new at the University of Louisville (UofL), but one organization is now breaking barriers. Gamma Phi Omega is the university's first Hispanic sorority, and it was founded in February 2022. Originally founded in 1991 at Indiana University, Gamma Phi Omega's founding members for...
Wave 3
Louisville mayoral forum focuses on children and families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted a forum for Louisville’s two mayoral candidates - Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg. They discussed several different topics surrounding children and families, including education, poverty, and working with state legislators. Some of the questions came from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, directors of non-profit, and high school students.
nwi.life
Steered Straight at Hanover Schools
On Monday, October 10th, Michael DeLeon from Steered Straight came to both Hanover Central High School and Hanover Central Middle School to talk to our students. He later talked to our staff and parents. The mission of Steered Straight is “To steer youth straight toward making sound, rational decisions through a learning experience that provides a message of reality to help them make positive, informed choices.” DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc., a non-profit organization created in 2007 when he was released from prison. His goal with youth is to educate them on the extreme dangers of drugs, gang involvement, and other criminal activity.
WBKO
An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
Wave 3
GE Appliances employees volunteering as part of ‘Blue Wave Initiative’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at GE Appliances are giving back to the community as part of its “Blue Wave” volunteer commitment. The company said it has committed to completing over 200,000 hours of volunteering over the next year in neighborhoods where they work and live. The Blue...
WLKY.com
Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
Wave 3
Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer free mental health screenings for men of color
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is encouraging men of color to step up this October and take care of their mental health. An ad campaign around town features a diverse group of individuals that express a variety of feelings. Some of the...
WLKY.com
Supporters of 'The Louisville 26' and Grand Master Jay rally in California neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Civil rights groups and clergy members rallied Saturday for 'the Louisville 26' and the man known as Grand Master Jay. People marched for blocks, ending at the King Solomon Missionary Baptist Church for the Free the Voices of Breonna Taylor march. The group says Louisville Metro...
Wave 3
Louisville Urban League announces new president, CEO
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League organization announced its new president and CEO on Friday afternoon. Dr. Kish Cumi Price will be taking the role previously held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced she was stepping down from the position back in July. After a three-month national search process,...
'I have lost family members': Community leaders gather to raise awareness about overdose crisis
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The overdose crisis is an ongoing problem in Kentuckiana and across the country. Leaders said it's going to take community support and action from officials to make true change. Community leaders met at Park Christian Church in New Albany to raise awareness about the overdose...
spectrumnews1.com
No-cost training helps hundreds launch tech careers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After graduating with a computer science degree, Joey Mudd thought about becoming a high school technology teacher. “Then I got into being a professional developer and really loved it,” said Mudd. That was 12 years ago. He has been working as a software developer...
Fatal collision under investigation in Meade County
Kentucky State Police were present at the scene following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday that proved to be fatal.
Wave 3
JCPS School Showcase returns with new School Choice Plan
Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house. More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will...
Wave 3
Louisville’s 911 Deflection Program making positive change; looks primed for expansion
More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will a recession follow?. The federal reserve has tried raising interest rates to stop inflation. But are their methods working?. Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods offer...
wdrb.com
Several southern Indiana counties under burn ban because of dry conditions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven counties in southern Indiana were under a burn ban as of Sunday afternoon. Clark, Floyd, Scott, Jackson, Washington, Orange and Crawford counties are currently under a countywide burn ban after weeks with little to no rain. In Kentucky, Bullitt County also remains under a burn...
wvih.com
Louisville Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees
Louisville’s animal shelter is so full, it is worried it may not be a “no-kill” shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It has had a no-kill status for the last five years,...
Police: 2 juveniles arrested after 'theatre disturbance' in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Officers said there was a 'theatre disturbance' early Sunday morning at a Jeffersonville movie theatre. Jeffersonville Police Department (JPD) responded to the Xscape Theatre 12 on report of shots being fired near the front parking area of the theatre. Officials said nobody was injured and no...
Wave 3
Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dillards After Dark Fashion Show took over Mall St. Matthews Sunday evening. According to event organizer, Fonz Brown, the event rolled out the red carpet for a good cause. The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk...
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
Comments / 0