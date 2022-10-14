On Monday, October 10th, Michael DeLeon from Steered Straight came to both Hanover Central High School and Hanover Central Middle School to talk to our students. He later talked to our staff and parents. The mission of Steered Straight is “To steer youth straight toward making sound, rational decisions through a learning experience that provides a message of reality to help them make positive, informed choices.” DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc., a non-profit organization created in 2007 when he was released from prison. His goal with youth is to educate them on the extreme dangers of drugs, gang involvement, and other criminal activity.

HANOVER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO