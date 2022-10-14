ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeffersonville, IN

Wave 3

Louisville mayoral forum focuses on children and families

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Youth Advocates hosted a forum for Louisville’s two mayoral candidates - Republican Bill Dieruf and Democrat Craig Greenberg. They discussed several different topics surrounding children and families, including education, poverty, and working with state legislators. Some of the questions came from JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio, directors of non-profit, and high school students.
LOUISVILLE, KY
nwi.life

Steered Straight at Hanover Schools

On Monday, October 10th, Michael DeLeon from Steered Straight came to both Hanover Central High School and Hanover Central Middle School to talk to our students. He later talked to our staff and parents. The mission of Steered Straight is “To steer youth straight toward making sound, rational decisions through a learning experience that provides a message of reality to help them make positive, informed choices.” DeLeon is the founder of Steered Straight Inc., a non-profit organization created in 2007 when he was released from prison. His goal with youth is to educate them on the extreme dangers of drugs, gang involvement, and other criminal activity.
HANOVER, IN
WBKO

An unimaginable dilemma: relinquish parental rights to get your child needed help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The happiest day of their lives unfolded in a couple of seconds when Andrew took his first steps. “We were told from birth that Andrew would never walk,” Andrew’s father Jeremy Haydon said. “Never stand on his own. Never do anything. Years and years of tortuous physical therapy, muscle training, strength training, he walked and that was a beautiful moment for us and we thought there is hope for him.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Dispute over Waverly Hills Sanatorium comes to apparent end with agreement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A disagreement that has existed for a while regarding the Waverly Hills Sanatorium has apparently been resolved. The Waverly Hills Historical Society and the property's owner, Charlie Mattingly, have reached an agreement to resolve all of their disputes regarding tourism and the longtime Louisville landmark. It...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Urban League announces new president, CEO

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Urban League organization announced its new president and CEO on Friday afternoon. Dr. Kish Cumi Price will be taking the role previously held by Sadiqa Reynolds, who announced she was stepping down from the position back in July. After a three-month national search process,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

No-cost training helps hundreds launch tech careers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After graduating with a computer science degree, Joey Mudd thought about becoming a high school technology teacher. “Then I got into being a professional developer and really loved it,” said Mudd. That was 12 years ago. He has been working as a software developer...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS School Showcase returns with new School Choice Plan

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country. Light poles copper theft investigation leads to familiar house. More than 500 light poles rendered useless because someone has been stealing the high grade copper wiring inside. With inflation continuing to grow, will...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Louisville Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees

Louisville’s animal shelter is so full, it is worried it may not be a “no-kill” shelter much longer. As of Friday morning, Louisville Metro Animal Services says it was down to just one open dog kennel. It has had a no-kill status for the last five years,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Fashion show raises money for Home of the Innocents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Dillards After Dark Fashion Show took over Mall St. Matthews Sunday evening. According to event organizer, Fonz Brown, the event rolled out the red carpet for a good cause. The fashion highlighted people of all shapes and sizes, giving them all a chance to walk...
LOUISVILLE, KY
uky.edu

UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
LEXINGTON, KY

Community Policy