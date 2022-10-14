Read full article on original website
Motorcylist killed in crash near Memphis airport, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist was killed near the Memphis airport late Saturday night. On Oct. 15 at approximately 11:30 PM, Memphis Police responded to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Cargo Road. When officers arrived, they found the biker. The biker was pronounced dead...
2 injured in crash on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 has reportedly left two people injured. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Millbranch Road at around 8:33 p.m. Sunday night. Police say two people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the southbound lanes of […]
Man found dead in South Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found dead in South Memphis Saturday morning. On Oct. 15 at approximately 10 AM, Memphis Police responded to a dead-on-arrival call on Moccasin Cove. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground. The man was pronounced dead at the scene,...
Motorcycle wreck on Winchester kills one
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a crash Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. off Winchester Road and Cargo Road. Police found a single motorcycle accident. They said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD said this is now an active investigation.
Person hurt in Germantown Parkway car crash, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was hurt following a midday Sunday crash. MPD responded to a one-car crash on North Germantown Parkway, near I-40. When officers arrived, they found a person hurt, police said. Police also said that the victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Traffic...
‘He was Jayden’: Family mourns Memphis teen fatally struck by train
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis family is in mourning after a teenager was hit and killed by a train. A family has come together in search of strength following the death of Jayden Benton, who died early Friday morning near Haynes and Southern Avenue after being hit by a train. “It’s like a bad dream […]
1 killed, 1 injured in crash near airport area
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A crash in the airport area has left one person dead and another person injured. Memphis Police say the two-vehicle crash happened on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road Friday evening. Police say a woman was pronounced dead on the scene. A man went to Region One hospital in non-critical condition. Memphis Police […]
Crash leaves woman dead near Airways and I-240
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a crash that left one woman dead. Officers responded to the scene of a fatal crash at Airways near Democrat sometime around 6 p.m. According to police, two cars were involved. One man was taken to Regional One in...
Person dead in East Memphis, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person was injured in East Memphis, then died at the hospital. On Oct. 15 at approximately 4:30 PM, Memphis Police went to St Francis Hospital, after a person was taken by ambulance on Park Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.
Overnight Frayser shooting leaves 1 seriously injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday after a shooting in a Frayser neighborhood that Memphis Police said was an act of domestic violence. MPD said officers responded to the 3800 block of Helmwood Street around 2 a.m. Monday after shots were heard...
Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
actionnews5.com
1 killed, 1 injured in fatal crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fatal crash Friday afternoon. A woman was pronounced dead on the scene, said police. According to MPD, the crash took place on Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. One male was transported to the hospital non-critical. Police are investigating the scene.
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 killed, 2 juveniles injured in car crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a two-car fatal crash Friday evening. According to police, one person was found dead on the scene. A man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries. The two juveniles that were transported to...
actionnews5.com
Multi-vehicle crash near Kirby High School leaves 1 dead, 5 injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead and five others are injured after a crash near Kirby High School. Memphis Police Department says officers responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Kirby Parkway and Raines Road at 10 a.m. One person died on the scene and five...
actionnews5.com
Pedestrian injured, man detained after crash in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman is in the hospital and a man is detained after a crash in Frayser Thursday night. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of Range Line Road and Orman. The woman was rushed to the hospital but her condition is unknown.
Shelby County tracking to have more roadway fatalities than last year
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last year the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security recorded 198 roadway fatalities in Shelby County. The current total of roadway fatalities for 2022 sits at 189 fatalities, with six of those fatalities happening in October, according to TDSHS. “I drive my children to school...
Second suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed one Ole Miss student and seriously injured another
OXFORD, Miss — Oxford Police said Monday the second suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that left one Ole Miss student dead and another seriously injured has been taken into custody. Oxford Police said Seth Rokitka crashed his truck in Marshall County, Mississippi, and was taken into custody Monday morning.
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
Train hits, kills pedestrian overnight in Midtown
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Midtown Memphis early Friday morning, Memphis Police said. According to MPD, the accident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday in the area of Southern Avenue and Haynes Street. Officers pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene...
Two MPD officers relieved of duty after deadly 5 car crash while trying to stop stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two officers have been relieved of duty following a deadly crash Friday in southeast Memphis. Initially, MPD said officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles about 10 a.m. in the area of Kirby Pkwy. and Raines Rd. They said one person died at the scene and five others were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
WATN Local Memphis
