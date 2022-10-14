Read full article on original website
Kanye West’s ‘Drink Champs’ Interview Removed From Revolt & YouTube
Revolt has decided to pull the plug on Kanye West’s Drink Champs interview for his dangerous rhetoric. On Monday (Oct. 17), the entire interview was removed from Revolt and YouTube. The controversial discussion saw West repeating hurtful talking points regarding Jewish people and George Floyd. Ye, 45, stated that Jews own the Black voice through “being signed to a record label, having a Jewish manager, or being signed to a Jewish basketball team.” More from VIBE.comKanye West To Purchase Conservative Platform ParlerGeorge Floyd's Family Ponders Lawsuit Against Kanye West For DefamationN.O.R.E. Apologizes After Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Episode He also spewed falsehoods surrounding...
James Corden Apologizes For Behavior At NYC Restaurant After Owner Keith McNally Bans Him
“James Corden just called me and apologized profusely,” wrote Keith McNally, the restauranteur and owner of New York City hotspot Balthazar, on Oct. 17. Keith, 71, got James’ name to trend on Twitter after posting that the 44-year-old host of The Late Late Show was a “cretin of a man” for being “the most abusive customer” in the restaurant’s 25-year history. After the public shaming, James apparently threw himself at the mercy of McNally’s feet, and all was forgiven. “Having f-cked up myself more than most people, I strongly believe in second chances,” wrote McNally on Instagram. “So if James Corden lets me host his Late Late Show for [nine] months, I’ll immediately rescind his ban from Balthazar.”
