Arizona State

iheart.com

Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'

Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
ARIZONA STATE
recordpatriot.com

On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot

PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Girl struck by lightning recovering at Valley hospital

PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized, but in good condition, after she was struck by lightning during Saturday's storms, hospital staff say. A spokesperson with the Valleywise Burn Center said that the lightning strike happened out in the west Valley during the storm. The girl is in good...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Fronteras Desk

Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins

Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kiowacountypress.net

Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says

(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square

When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
ARIZONA STATE
