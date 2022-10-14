Read full article on original website
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
iheart.com
Arizona Is Home To One Of The 'Most Terrifying Places In America'
Halloween is in a few weeks and spooky season is in full swing! Those looking for a fright are in luck! Arizona is home to one of the most terrifying places in America. Cheapism compiled a list of the most terrifying places in the country. The website states, "America's scariest spots include places where horrific crimes took place, a cave where it's said a malevolent witch lurks, and a graveyard where some say a buried skull can still be heard screaming underground."
recordpatriot.com
On Kari Lake's campaign for Arizona governor, the mic is always hot
PHOENIX - If you'd like to speak with Kari Lake, there are some things you should know first. One is that Kari Lake does not say "um." Kari Lake's words are crisp and clean and, when needed, they can be warm or they can be harsh. The more confrontational you are, the more composed Kari Lake will become. People have said Kari Lake is "Donald Trump in heels," but really, she is Donald Trump with media training and polish. Her sentences are perfectly complete. Her hair is cropped into a familiar pixie cut, left over from 22 years on the anchor desk at Channel 10, the Fox affiliate in Phoenix, where she entered living rooms every weeknight at 5 and 9. The name Kari Lake, first and last, is known by virtually everyone in Arizona. It has power. When Kari Lake walks into a room, all eyes turn to Kari Lake. She is one of those people.
Girl struck by lightning recovering at Valley hospital
PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl is hospitalized, but in good condition, after she was struck by lightning during Saturday's storms, hospital staff say. A spokesperson with the Valleywise Burn Center said that the lightning strike happened out in the west Valley during the storm. The girl is in good...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
This Is Arizona's Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
KTAR.com
Storm systems strike metro Phoenix early Saturday, expected to continue
PHOENIX — Special storm warnings were issued in Glendale, Peoria and Surprise early on Saturday as rain, wind and some instances of hail hit the Valley. Hail was seen in Peoria at around 9:30 a.m., just inside the Loop 101 and rain dampened roads in Glendale just prior. Some...
This Restaurant Has The Best Dessert Menu In Arizona
This eatery put extra time and effort into their dessert menu.
Popular Arizona family-run Mexican restaurants have served up their Nana's recipes for nearly 80 years
TEMPE, Ariz. — A nana’s legacy passed down through comfort food is being shared in restaurants across Arizona today. There are several Casa Reynoso locations in the Valley, each with their own little twist on popular family recipes. In Casa Reynoso’s back of the house, you’ll find more...
Michigan man accused of torching 25 trucks in Arizona, other states
DETROIT — A Michigan man has been arrested on a federal criminal complaint alleging he set 25 fires on semitrailers in eight states over more than two years, all belonging to the same trucking company, prosecutors said Wednesday. Viorel Pricop, 64, of Allen Park, Michigan, was arrested Tuesday morning....
prescottenews.com
‘You never forget’: Honoring Arizona’s veterans one flight at a time – Cronkite News
Photo: Arizona veterans gather for a group photo Wednesday at the World War II Memorial as part of their Honor Flight trip to Washington this week. (Photo by Emilee Miranda/Cronkite News) Arizona veteran James Byram Price stood at attention and stared straight ahead at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, the names...
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — We’re saying goodbye to the sunshine and 90s this weekend as rain moves into the desert southwest. Models are trending wetter, with higher rain totals now expected around metro Phoenix, and the arrival time will be mid-late morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour chance for rain in...
Fronteras Desk
Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins
Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
KTAR.com
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
KTAR.com
Arizona governor’s race polling shows Kari Lake narrowly leading Katie Hobbs
PHOENIX – With the general election less than a month away, polling for the Arizona governor’s race showed Republican Kari Lake with a narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs. A newly released poll by Phoenix-based OH Predictive Insights found Lake with a 47%-44% advantage. The survey was conducted...
kiowacountypress.net
Arizona governor's race too close to call, new poll says
(The Center Square) - In what's become a national spectacle where neither candidate has shared the state with the other, Arizona's race for governor could be a close one. The latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse poll conducted by OH Predictive Insights' says Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs are in a statistical tie.
12news.com
Keep an eye out for this parade! More than 100 tow trucks formed a convoy to raise awareness for National Move Over Day
PHOENIX — Did you see this parade on your morning commute? Don't worry, this massive line of tow trucks wasn't on their way to haul anyone off!. Over 100 tow trucks gathered together for a massive convoy down the highway, all for National Move Over Day. The event aims...
prescottenews.com
Poll: Arizonans unhappy with country’s direction – The Center Square
When it comes to the direction of the country, Arizona residents have a pessimistic view, according to a new poll. The Goldwater Institute released a poll that shows that 67% of Arizonans believe America is on the wrong track, while just 22% believe it’s on the right track; 11% said they don’t know how to answer that question.
