Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 19

Don Ames
2d ago

So what happens to the weapons?Do a ballistic test and document that. Let's see if the gun was used in another crime. Then destroy the gun.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 a.m. The juvenile had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim told investigators they were shot in the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, injured on Urban Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on Urban Street left one person injured Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to a home on Urban Street near Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 8...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert

SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
RANDLEMAN, NC
abc45.com

Two Arrested in Randolph County Drug Seizure

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Division concluded an investigation related to county-wide narcotics distribution. Detectives from multiple agencies executed search warrants on residences located on Morgan Ave. in Asheboro, Union Grove Church Rd. in Seagrove and Plainfield Rd. in Sophia. During the course of these searches, Detectives located and seized a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine (173.6 grams), a trafficking amount of Cocaine (161.8 grams), Oxycodone, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia items and US Currency. During the course of the investigation, 49.7 grams of heroin/fentanyl was also seized.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

High Point: Pedestrian hit, killed on South University Parkway

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in High Point, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and...
HIGH POINT, NC

