Read full article on original website
Don Ames
2d ago
So what happens to the weapons?Do a ballistic test and document that. Let's see if the gun was used in another crime. Then destroy the gun.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Harrison Hoya Marching Band To Compete at BOA-CarolinasDeanLandWinston-salem, NC
Makers of Texas Pete hot sauce face lawsuit because the product is not made in TexasMargaret MinnicksWinston-salem, NC
This North Carolina restaurant was ranked in the top 20 nationwide by Yelp reviewersEllen EastwoodGreensboro, NC
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenForsyth County, NC
3 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Related
Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 a.m. The juvenile had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim told investigators they were shot in the...
1 person shot in the neck after ‘alercation’ in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday night. At 8:05 p.m. on Friday, officers with WSPD’s Patrol Division and Gun Crime Reduction Unit came to the 2000 block of Urban Street after getting a report of a person being shot. At the scene, […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, injured on Urban Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on Urban Street left one person injured Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to a home on Urban Street near Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 8...
WXII 12
Juvenile hurt in shooting, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting in Winston-Salem sent one juvenile to the hospital early Sunday morning, according to police. Officers were called to Atrium Baptist Medical Center just before 4:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers they were shot in the area of Thornaby Drive and Martindale Road. However, police said no crime scene was found. The victim's injuries are said to be non-life threatening and they are currently listed in stable condition.
47-year-old man injured in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — One man is injured following a shooting in Winston-Salem on Saturday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Officers came to a local hospital after getting a report of a patient suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was identified as a 47-year-old man who says that he was inside an […]
WXII 12
2 shot, others hurt fleeing gunfire at homecoming concert
SALISBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and others were injured as they fled gunfire that broke out at a North Carolina college homecoming concert on Saturday night, officials said. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers who were called to...
Armed robbery at Family Dollar on Coliseum Boulevard in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred late Saturday afternoon in Greensboro. At 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to the Family Dollar on 1922 Coliseum Boulevard after getting a report of a robbery at the store. Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount […]
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
WBTV
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Personnel...
WXII 12
1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
wfmynews2.com
Family Dollar robbed at gunpoint in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for the man responsible for robbing a business at gunpoint in Greensboro Saturday. The Greensboro Police Department received a call around 4:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar located at 1922 Coliseum Boulevard about a robbery. A man walked into a business and stole...
North Carolina mother charged with bringing narcotics to son, 2 other inmates
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Alamance County mother is facing felony charges, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. On Oct. 3, ACSO investigators say that Stephanie Nicole Patterson, 44, attempted to bring various narcotics to several inmates in the Alamance County Jail. Those inmates included her son Brandon Adam Evans, 26. The other […]
1 taken to hospital after NC pickup truck driver plows into Walmart
The driver of the truck was trapped after the crash, which caused major damage to the inside the Walmart and the pickup truck.
Pedestrian killed in High Point hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving. At the scene, investigators […]
Randleman woman almost ran off the road with child in car; Man pending DWI charges
RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randleman man is facing charges after trying to run a woman off the road Wednesday. Gene Hayes, 45, was arrested in Randolph County. Randolph County Sheriff's Office arrived on Parrish Drive for a domestic violence protection order violation. A woman told police Hayes, who she has a domestic violence protection order against, followed her from her home and tried to run her off the road with her child in the car. She said he continued to follow her into a store inside Walmart.
WXII 12
Graham woman accused of holding pistol during argument in school parking lot, arrested
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office says they found the woman accused of holding a firearm during an argument in a school's parking lot. Deputies say they received a report from a school resource officer at Southern Alamance High School about a person holding a pistol at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
WXII 12
Greensboro police: 4 people arrested following shooting near Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in relation to a shooting near Dudley High School that sent one person to the hospital Friday night. According to Greensboro police, officers were called to 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. in regards to a shooting. They...
abc45.com
Two Arrested in Randolph County Drug Seizure
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Vice and Narcotics Division concluded an investigation related to county-wide narcotics distribution. Detectives from multiple agencies executed search warrants on residences located on Morgan Ave. in Asheboro, Union Grove Church Rd. in Seagrove and Plainfield Rd. in Sophia. During the course of these searches, Detectives located and seized a trafficking amount of Methamphetamine (173.6 grams), a trafficking amount of Cocaine (161.8 grams), Oxycodone, Marijuana, drug paraphernalia items and US Currency. During the course of the investigation, 49.7 grams of heroin/fentanyl was also seized.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
WXII 12
High Point: Pedestrian hit, killed on South University Parkway
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a car early Sunday morning in High Point, according to police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and...
Comments / 19