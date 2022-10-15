ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ComicBook

Kevin Smith Reacts to Hugh Jackman Returning as Wolverine for Deadpool 3: "He's the Gold Standard"

This week saw some huge news for Marvel fans when Ryan Reynolds announced that Hugh Jackman will be returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Both Reynolds and Jackman appeared in two videos this week, one announcing the big reveal, and one explaining why the new movie won't mess with the powerful ending of Logan. Jackman's return to the role he first played 22 years ago has been a hot topic on social media this week, and longtime Marvel superfan Kevin Smith talked about the news on the latest episode of Fatman Beyond.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU

With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
MOVIES
Complex

Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In

After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
MOVIES
People

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman Promise 'Deadpool 3' Won't Undo Events of Wolverine Movie 'Logan'

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are shedding light on the upcoming Deadpool film, in which Jackman will once again play his iconic X-Men role, Wolverine. In a video the pair each posted on social media Wednesday, one of the issues they made clear was that Deadpool 3 would not undo the events of Logan, the gritty, Oscar-nominated 2017 film in which Logan, aka Wolverine, died. Most fans — and even likely Jackman, 53 — assumed that would be his last time playing the character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

House of the Dragon Just Kicked Off One of the Saddest Storylines in Game of Thrones

The Game of Thrones franchise is no stranger to tragedy. Just mentioning the Red Wedding or saying "You know nothing, Jon Snow" is enough to bring tears to the eyes of fans. The series had plenty of sad moments and storylines. House of the Dragon, a Game of Thrones prequel, will also have quite a few tragic and devastating stories, especially given the nature of a single family at war with themselves. This Sunday's new episode, "The Green Council," kicked off what could be the saddest story in all of House of the Dragon, as the show allowed viewers time to get to know Erryk and Arryk Cargyll.
TV SERIES
iheart.com

REPORT: Henry Cavill Back As Superman...Because The Rock Demanded It

Possible spoilers for upcoming DC superhero movies. You've been warned -- turn back now if you don't want to know. With that out of the way, word is circulating that Henry Cavill has signed back on to play Superman. The Marvelvision podcast dropped the info on two recent episodes. The show, hosted by brothers Devin and Derek Faraci, primarily covers the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV shows. They kick off the episodes with a rundown of breaking superhero movie and TV news. Devin says he has heard from a reliable industry source that Cavill returns to the DCEU as Superman in a Black Adam post-credits scene. Since these since these episodes went up, tons of fan sites are reporting leaks confirming this scenario, and the buzz on Twitter has "Cavill Superman", "Cavill Black Adam", etc. trending.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

MCU Fans are Siding with Ryan Reynolds Following Deadpool Co-Star's Accusations

The idea of Ryan Reynolds being hated by people is surely a tough pill to swallow but his Deadpool co-star TJ Miller has seemingly made it his mission to put the Marvel actor in a bad light. If you weren't aware, both actors, who played on-screen besties for two consecutive Deadpool films apparently didn't share the same chemistry in real life that Wade Wilson and Weasel obviously had in the Marvel Universe.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Marvel Reveals Bucky Barnes' New Winter Soldier Costume

The Winter Soldier has always been one of Marvel's most compelling characters and it's no longer surprising how Bucky Barnes transformed from a mere sidekick to one of the Marvel Universe's most popular heroes. The character also grew in popularity over the years thanks to the MCU which pretty much turned him into a bonafide top-tier character.
ENTERTAINMENT
Gamespot

Harrison Ford Is Joining The MCU In Next Captain America Movie - Report

Veteran and iconic actor Harrison Ford is joining the MCU, according to a report. SlashFilm reports that Ford will play Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in multiple upcoming MCU films, including Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts. The news originally comes from the Hot Mic podcast, and SlashFilm backed up that report.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lucy Liu Joins Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans in Red One

Prime Video's action holiday comedy blockbuster Red One is adding another fan-favorite actor. On Wednesday, a report revealed that Lucy Liu has joined the cast of the upcoming live-action film, which will also star Black Adam's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Knives Out's Chris Evans, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Kiernan Shipka. Liu, whose work includes Kill Bill, Charlie's Angels, and the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods, has been cast in a currently-unknown role.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
MOVIES
The Independent

She-Hulk viewers think Marvel series teased exciting Bruce Banner twist

Marvel fans are convinced the She-Hulk finale teased an exciting Bruce Banner storyline.The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law was released on Thursday (13 October), and many viewers think the episode set up a chapter for Hulk that fans have been requesting for some time.This storyline would position Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner as World War Hulk – one of, if not the most unbeatable forces in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).In episode two, Hulk, in his Smart form that was introduced in Avengers: Endgame, leaves Earth to “take care” of “somet things” and, in the finale, he returns with a...
TV SERIES

