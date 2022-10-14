Game 4 of NLDS a 'full circle' moment for Joe Musgrove, Jake Peavy

Joe Musgrove celebrates after the Padres beat the Mets in Game 3 of the NL wild-card series Oct. 9 at Citi Field. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Joe Musgrove met his idol for the first time Friday.

The first time that his idol remembered, at least.

“I got an autograph from him when I was a little kid,” Musgrove said earlier this week. “Talked to him a little bit.”

But Friday afternoon at Petco Park was the first time major league pitcher Joe Musgrove met former major league pitcher Jake Peavy .

“I know too many people that know Joe and who he is and what he's about and the way he treats others and his work ethic,” Peavy said. “What a thrill to be now (with the) roles reversed. I'm his fan now.”

Before Musgrove throws the first pitch for the Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Saturday (6:37 p.m., FS1), the man whose number he wears will throw the "first pitch" before Game 4.

“I mean, it's pretty cool,” Musgrove said. “It’s kind of everything coming full circle. Growing up watching him is the reason why I kind of molded my game in a certain way.”

While the initial idea was that Peavy would wear a Musgrove jersey, it has been decided Peavy will wear a No. 44 jersey with his own name on the back.

“I’ll wear no shirt if it means a Padres win,” Peavy said.

On Friday, he wore a brown t-shirt with yellow letters: lfgsd.

This is Peavy’s first time back in San Diego in anything resembling an official capacity with the team since he was traded to the White Sox on July 31, 2009. He went on to be part of World Series winners in Boston and San Francisco.

But the Padres were the team that drafted him and for which he played the first 8½ of his 15 major league seasons.

“I lived here for almost 10 years,” he said. “Even when I got traded to Chicago, I stayed until 2011. This was the only place of the four places I played that my family lived. We were in school. We were here year-round.”

It was during that time in the early 2000s that a boy from El Cajon would attend games, sitting in his family's seats in right field at Petco Park, and was inspired by a pitcher who practically breathed fire while striking out 200 batters a season.

Sometimes things get said on a stage like the playoffs and take on a life of their own, and the reality is the veracity of the statement is questionable.

Not this.

“It's really cool to watch when you have a hometown guy that embraces and is embraced as he is by the city and his teammates and everybody in the clubhouse,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said Friday. “It almost seems like it's kind of meant for him to be for him to pitch one of these games.”

If this were any more appropriate, we’d all be living in a Disney movie.

Six days after he pitched seven scoreless innings and won the deciding game of the NL Division Series in New York, Musgrove will start a game that could either launch the Padres into the NL Championship Series or keep them from being eliminated.

“I’m trying to control the emotion around me,” Musgrove said. “I know the feelings and emotions will be a lot more intense throwing at home than it was in New York. But I think getting that experience in on the road in that environment, having the crowd being behind us this time is gonna be a lot of fun.”

And it’s against the Dodgers.

Only a guy who grew up in San Diego and whose family attended hundreds of Padres games — and maybe especially only a guy from the East County — could tell such a fantastic story about what he is almost certain was his first Padres-Dodgers game.

“Phil Nevin was hitting BP, and I had gone in early with one of my buddies to watch batting practice,” Musgrove relayed Friday. “My parents had walked me in, got me situated, and then I think somebody ran back to the car to grab the rest of the people and come in, so we were sitting in the outfield watching BP. Nevin hits a ball in the cup holder a few rows to my left, and me and this other kid are staring at it from side to side, and we're both waiting for someone to make the first move.

“It was like a mad dash to get to the ball. I think I got to it first. He tried to pull it out of my hand. We ended up getting in this little tussle, and I punched the kid. I think it might have been the first kid I ever punched. I punched the kid, and I kind of looked at him like, oh, my gosh, what did I just do. I got booted out by one of the security guards. I think that was my first Dodger game was getting kicked out.”

Peavy laughed at the story and volunteered an assessment.

“If Joe was from (Pacific Beach), we wouldn’t love him as much,” Peavy said. “And that’s nothing against P.B., but that East County down deep in there is a part of the reason he was able to go in Queens, New York, and stand tall. And that is a tip of the cap to Brian Giles … and the East County people I know. They are not afraid to dig in.”





