Recalled baby formula may be improperly sealed

By Sarah Doiron, Nexstar Media Wire
 2 days ago

( WPRI ) — Abbott is voluntarily recalling several brands of ready-to-feed baby formula because some of the bottles may not have been sealed properly.

The company reassured parents Friday that the recall only affects a “small percentage” of its ready-to-feed liquid formulas.

More Information: Ready-to-Feed Liquid Formula Recall

The recalled formula brands include Similac, Pro-Total Comfort, Similac 360 Total Care, Similac 360 Total Care Sensitive, Similac Special Care 24, Similac Stage 1, Similac NeoSure, Similac Water (Sterilized) and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution.

Abbott said the recall is limited to bottles that hold 2 fluid ounces/59 milliliters.

Ready-to-Feed Liquid Formula Recall: Check Your Lot Number

Improperly sealed formula bottles could result in spoilage, according to the company, which in turn could cause gastrointestinal problems such as vomiting or diarrhea.

“Ensuring the quality of our products and the safety of our consumers is our top priority, and a responsibility we take very seriously, including taking action when a product doesn’t meet our quality standards,” Abbott said in a statement.

    Courtesy: Abbott
    Courtesy: Abbott
    Courtesy: Abbott

The recalled formula was manufactured at the company’s facility in Columbus, Ohio. Abbott said none of its other powder or liquid formulas have been impacted.

The announcement comes as the nation continues to grapple with a baby formula shortage , prompted by an expansive recall issued by the company earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

