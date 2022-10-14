ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O’Neal family gets love, support, learning from Aces for Autism

By Adrianna Hargrove
 2 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism is found in one in 44 children.

That number includes children in Greenville and one special child in particular.

Aces for Autism is a nonprofit organization based in Greenville. They work with those affected by autism, a developmental disorder that impacts communication and behaviors. The organization works with families to help them and their children reach full potential.

Aces for Autism changes family’s life in Greenville

More from WNCT on Aces for Autism

The O’Neal family found out their son, Khalil, had autism when he was a toddler. Khalil’s mother, Jessica, said she wondered what went wrong.

“Did I not feed him the correct foods. What went different in my pregnancy? What happened to make him be this way?” O’Neal said. “Then the feelings were ‘I’m scared, I’m very emotional’ because, you don’t know, what to pinpoint it on.”

Jessica decided to take action and get Khalil the help he needed.

“Then that overwhelming feeling like, ‘OK, I have to do something about it,” O’Neal said. “I just can’t sit here and be sad that this happened to us.’

“We had just finished the CDSA (Children’s Developmental Services Agencies) going into Sadie Saulter, and his evaluation said he had signs of autism from there. Then we went and saw a therapist and got him diagnosed, which it took a while but, you know, from there, we just kinda took the resources we could get without the diagnosis and we just ran with it.”

O’Neal said she ran into some problems finding the right resources for her son.

“A lack of resources and long waiting lists,” O’Neal said. “You don’t know what to do waiting on those waiting lists. And some of those waiting lists are like two years, three years. He’s actually still on one waiting list, and we’ve been here at Aces (for Autism) for a year and a half now.”

O’Neal said ever since she found Aces for Autism, her son has been blossoming.

“Kahlil, right now, has very little challenges,” O’Neal said. “Thank God. Because of Aces.

“He has a voice now where he wants to talk and he wants to tell me how he’s feeling and he wants to share what he’s learning also.”

According to O’Neal, Aces for Autism is more than just a place where her son can learn.

“We had an accident and they found out about it and they just reached out to make sure everyone was OK, make sure we didn’t need anything,” O’Neal said. “It’s just like, almost a family-oriented place, you just feel like you’re family here.”

