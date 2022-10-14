ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamo, TX

CBP arrests Alamo woman crossing bridge on charge of sexual assault of child

By Ryan Henry
KXAN
KXAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vl06M_0iZeus9W00

MISSION, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A 22-year-old Alamo woman was arrested while trying to return from Mexico after border officers discovered she matched an active warrant of arrest stemming from an alleged sexual assault of a child, according to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Alondra Hernandez was arrested Oct. 8 on a charge of sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony, at the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, CBP announced Tuesday.

Abbott endorses candidates for Cameron and Starr County Judge

“This woman will have her day in court thanks to our vigilant CBP officers who screen travelers entering the United States,” said Carlos Rodriguez, port director of the ports of entry for Hidalgo, Pharr and Anzalduas crossings.

According to border officers, Hernandez was returning from Mexico Oct. 8 via the Anzalduas International Bridge.

Two men plead guilty to child sexual abuse charges in Cameron County

“Upon investigation, biometric verification confirmed her identity along with an active arrest warrant from San Juan Police Department,” a news release from CBP stated.

Hernandez has been wanted in connection to allegations stemming from an incident in September, CBP said. She was turned over to a San Juan police officer and taken to the San Juan city jail, authorities said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley

EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
EDINBURG, TX
KXAN

KXAN

59K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy