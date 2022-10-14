Study: Average job seeker in Hawaii admits lying on their resume

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Are you lying on your resume? Hawaii job seekers admit only 35% of it is accurate, the lowest figure compared to other states. That’s according to a recent survey conducted by iprospectcheck.com, an employment background check and screening company.

The survey of 3,351 respondents also revealed that nationally, the resume accuracy rate is 72%.

Across industries, the survey showed that those seeking jobs in finance had the lowest resume accuracy rate on average at 34%. Those in real estate had the highest at 90%.

See where job seekers lied on their resume the most:

Finance: 34%

34% Public Sector: 40%

40% I.T.: 42%

42% Energy: 50%

50% Media: 54%

54% Legal: 57%

57% Tourism: 60%

60% Engineering: 61%

61% Health: 63%

63% Retail: 68%

68% Hospitality: 70%

70% Education: 76%

76% Technology: 76%

76% Real Estate: 90%

“While the ‘Fake it til you make it’ approach may have worked for a handful of Silicon Valley entrepreneurs over the years, it is not advisable for the majority of job applicants,” said Matthew J. Rodgers, President of iprospectcheck.com. “Lying on your resume can have serious consequences down the line, as there have been countless examples of when such indiscretions were discovered years later, and resulted in termination of employment.”

The survey also looked at which factors would most likely be inaccurate on their resume: 25% said it would be previous job titles, 15% said it would be their level of experience and another 15% said they would embellish their education and qualification.

And if they were to lie on their resume about which college they attended? According to the survey, 28% said Harvard, 18% said Stanford and another 18% said MIT.

States that had the highest resume accuracy are: Delaware, Montana, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Vermont. Click here to see the interactive map.

Remember, embellishing on your resume can result in serious consequences. Interestingly, 53% of those surveyed also believed lying on a resume should be illegal.