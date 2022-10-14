Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Orchard Knob Baptist hosting Mental Health Event
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Orchard Knob Baptist Church is hosting an event that will target mental health. The event is a bible based mental health workshop that will help those that are dealing with effects of mental health. Topics that will be discussed during the event will include Anxiety, Depression,...
WTVCFOX
Chattanooga runs over VMI, 41-13
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns, Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards and Chattanooga rolled to a 41-13 win over VMI on Saturday. Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Grace Christian vs. Chattanooga Christian
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Grace Christian vs. Chattanooga Christian. CCS starts the night on a 6 game win streak.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Ooltewah
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Soddy-Daisy vs. Ooltewah. Both teams started the night looking for their second win of the season.
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Meigs County vs. Tyner Academy. Our Friday Night Rivals game for the week. Tyner rolled into the game with a 7-0 record. Their opponents had only scored 20 points all season.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County non-profits helping teachers meet school supply needs as prices rise
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — School supply costs jumped 20% in the past two years, a number many Tennessee families are struggling to keep up with. And while Tennessee teachers get a yearly budget for school supplies, local non-profits are stepping up to the challenge. Fall Break started with not...
WTVCFOX
One person displaced after mattress catches fire in Chattanooga apartment
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night. Officials say the fire was contained to one room. The fire happened at the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM. Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from the apartment complex.
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
WTVCFOX
Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning
Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
WTVCFOX
Volkswagen Chattanooga shifts gears to fully electric, creating future job opportunities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shift by one of Chattanooga's biggest employers could be a big boost for education and future job opportunities. Volkswagen launched their new all electric ID 4 SUV. Volkswagen is shifting their focus to producing all electric vehicles to help reduce CO2 emissions. We are going...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
WTVCFOX
Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital
Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
WTVCFOX
Grundy Sheriff: Child shot in Tracy City Sunday night; Victim airlifted to hospital
Tracy City, Tenn. — According to Grundy County Sheriff Heath Gunter, a juvenile was shot Sunday night in Tracy City. Sheriff Gunter says the child was flown to a nearby hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time. The Grundy County Sheriff's Department is assisting the...
WTVCFOX
Highway 153 back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday night
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: (Saturday Afternoon): Chattanooga police say they were working an accident on Highway 153. They say no one was injured in the initial crash. While working the crash scene, CPD says one of their police cruisers was hit from behind. No one was in the...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Bradley County (Bradley County, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night in Bradley County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor chooses not to reappoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp told County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on Friday that he would not be reappointed as the County Attorney. Mayor Wamp says he will immediately begin a search to identify an appointment to bring before the County Commission. “I respect Mr. Taylor...
WTVCFOX
Man suffers minor injuries after single-vehicle crash at McMinn/Polk County line Saturday
ETOWAH, Tenn. — Etowah Rescue & Rural Fire Department responded to a crash on Highway 411 South at the McMinn/Polk County line Saturday afternoon. Crews responded to the single-vehicle accident involving one person. Officials say the man self-extricated prior to the rival of emergency personnel and escaped with minimal...
Comments / 0