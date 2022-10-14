ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN



WTVCFOX

Orchard Knob Baptist hosting Mental Health Event

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Orchard Knob Baptist Church is hosting an event that will target mental health. The event is a bible based mental health workshop that will help those that are dealing with effects of mental health. Topics that will be discussed during the event will include Anxiety, Depression,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Chattanooga runs over VMI, 41-13

CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns, Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards and Chattanooga rolled to a 41-13 win over VMI on Saturday. Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

One person displaced after mattress catches fire in Chattanooga apartment

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Chattanooga firefighters prevented an apartment fire from spreading to surrounding units on Sunday night. Officials say the fire was contained to one room. The fire happened at the College Hill Courts around 7:30 PM. Hamilton County 911 received reports of flames coming from the apartment complex.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Witnesses: Car crash causes gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning

Cleveland, Tenn. — Cleveland Utilities and Chattanooga Gas responded to a gas leak in Cleveland Sunday morning. It happened on Southeast 9th Street just after 10 a.m. according to nearby neighbors. Clayton Witt lives where the gas leak was reported. He says a vehicle crashed into a pole in...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVCFOX

Multivehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain sends two to hospital

Sequatchie. Tenn. — Dunlap Volunteer Fire Department responded to a multi vehicle crash at the foot of Cagle Mountain Sunday afternoon. The initial call reported that a person was trapped, but the victim was able to free themselves before crews arrived. Upon arrival crews found the battery of the...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVCFOX

Highway 153 back open after multi-vehicle crash Friday night

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE: (Saturday Afternoon): Chattanooga police say they were working an accident on Highway 153. They say no one was injured in the initial crash. While working the crash scene, CPD says one of their police cruisers was hit from behind. No one was in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

