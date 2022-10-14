ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Charles Displays Photo Of Son Harry & Meghan Markle Prominently On Desk During Palace Meeting

By Sabrina Picou
 2 days ago
Image Credit: Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

King Charles III, 73, had a meeting with British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Oct. 12, and many people online couldn’t help but notice the photo of Prince Harry, 38, and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, 41, on his desk. In the video, which was shared on Twitter via ITV News, the newly ascended monarch greeted Liz with a handshake and had multiple family photos on display. The photo of his son and Meghan was of a key moment in their life – their 2018 wedding.

People on Twitter were quick to react to the video, noting that it shouldn’t be a surprise he has a photo of Harry on display. “Of course King Charles loves his son Harry just like he loves William Prince of Wales,” one follower wrote. And one American admirer even noted that it should not be a shock that King Charles has love for his son. “Why wouldn’t he keep a picture of his son and his sons [sic] family don’t get me wrong I am am [sic] American but all moms [sic] dads love Their kids!,” the separate user added.

The wedding photo moment comes just over two weeks after Meghan and Harry were demoted on the official Royal Family website. Now, their photos can be found near the very bottom, just above Prince Andrew, Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal affiliations in January. The late Queen Elizabeth II made the decision following her son’s connection to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2019. Sadly, the queen died on Sept. 8, 2022, after serving on the throne for over 70 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCZJ5_0iZeu9xQ00
King Charles III meets with Prime Minister Liz Truss on Oct. 12. (Kirsty O’Connor/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

Notably, Prince Harry and his wife decided to step back from their royal duties as of Jan. 2020. They moved to California to embark on a life separate from the rest of the Royal Family, in a historic decision. And on Oct. 11, Meghan did not hold back when speaking about her struggles during being a member of the royals during an episode of her podcast Archetypes.

“I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that [helped],” she said during the episode, via Us Weekly. “You know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman. She didn’t know I was even calling her. She was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, ‘Hi,’ and I’m introducing myself. You can literally [hear her] going, ‘Wait, sorry. I’m just [confused]. Who is this?’ [I was saying] ‘I need help,’ and she could hear the dire state that I was in.”

Harry and Meghan share two children together: Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, 3, and daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, 1. The late queen met the couple’s daughter in June, just three months before Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Following their distancing from royal duties, Meghan and her husband have relocated to Montecito, Santa Barbara, where they are raising their family.

