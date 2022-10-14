Investigators in Georgia drain pool as search for missing toddler continues

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — It has been five long days since little Quinton Simon was last seen. Since then the 20-month-old has been the center of a search that’s now making national news.

Investigators used a pump to drain the swimming pool in the backyard of Quinton’s grandparents’ home. That pool and the home are two of the places Chatham County Investigators and federal agents are searching again.

Over the weekend, WSAV obtained the recordings from the morning Quinton went missing, giving a better idea of what Quinton’s mom told 9-1-1.

The WSAV Investigative Unit was told Monday that the 9-1-1 call Leilani Simon made at 9:42 last Wednesday morning and the body camera video of officers searching this home for little Quinton, are both part of an ongoing investigation.







The Chatham County Attorney’s Office told WSAV those weren’t available because of an ongoing investigation.

“We have to protect the integrity of the investigation and that’s first and foremost,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley.

WSAV uncovered an exclusive new detail showing that Simon’s grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, did in fact have legal custody of Quinton and his older brother. WSAV learned that Quinton’s mom was ordered to pay child support for the two boys.

Court documents show Leilani Simon had been to court and knew she would be ordered to pay. The judge’s ruling was signed exactly one week before Quinton disappeared and filed the morning of his disappearance.

The third page of the court order said, “Lelani Simon would have to start paying child support on November 1st and wouldn’t stop until the boys turned 18, married, became emancipated or died.”

There are an incredible number of resources now devoted to finding Quinton. Not only is the Chatham County Police Department, but Hadley told WSAV Monday afternoon there are now FBI agents from across the country on the case. Forty agents, including every agent from the Savannah and Brunswick field offices.

