ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Poll: Who won the Warnock-Walker debate?

By Haley Townsend
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QGyWS_0iZetpXY00

(NEXSTAR) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Unable to see the debate poll? Click here

Did incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock win your support and hold onto his seat? Or Did Republican Herschel Walker convince you to give him your support and send him to D.C. to represent Georgia voters? We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Georgia to see what debate watchers thought of Friday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Warnock with a two-point lead over Walker, 48% to 46% with four percent of voters polled undecided. Since the August Emerson Georgia poll, Warnock’s support increased four points and Walker’s support decreased by two points.

Of those polled by Nexstar/Emerson, 51% of Georgia voters have a favorable view of Sen. Warnock, while 48% have an unfavorable view. Forty-nine percent have an unfavorable view of Herschel Walker, while 47% have a favorable view.

Of course, the real vote happens on November 8 when voters across the peach state head to the polls for the general election. Tuesday, Oct. 11 was the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the November election.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 5

Related
TheDailyBeast

Herschel Walker Ditches Georgia Senate Debate, Represented by ‘Empty Podium’

Herschel Walker failed to show up to the Georgia Senate debate featuring Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Libertarian Chase Oliver on Sunday and was represented instead by an empty podium. The Republican nominee, still feeling the pinch from Friday’s debate and the fallout over his “prop” badge, declined an invitation to the Atlanta Press Club forum. Under the club’s rules, he was represented by an empty podium. “Herschel Walker said ‘any time, any place’ but refused to show up tonight,” Warnock tweeted. “Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more.”“Mr. Walker will be represented by this empty podium” pic.twitter.com/YbhDrcKsW3— Acyn (@Acyn) October 16, 2022 Read it at PBS News
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

WATCH LIVE AT 7PM: Georgia Gubernatorial Debate

The Atlanta Press Club will host a gubernatorial debate Monday night. You can watch the debate here on WRBL.com via the video player above live at 7 p.m. ET. All qualified candidates have confirmed their participation. They are: Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, Democrat Stacey Abrams, and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Donna Lowry, from Georgia Public Broadcasting, will […]
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

The Memo: Walker gives GOP hope with Georgia debate performance

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Republican Herschel Walker won a moral victory by avoiding disaster at his sole televised debate with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) Friday.  In the process, the former football star will have given his party hope that he can overcome a checkered campaign to prevail in the race, which could plausibly determine control of […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

3 ways to watch the Warnock-Walker Georgia Senate Debate on Friday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — On Friday, Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will meet for a televised debate hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s top executives. There are three ways viewers can watch the debate when it begins at […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

What time is the Warnock-Walker debate?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The debate between U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) is quickly approaching. When is the Georgia Senate debate? The live event begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14 at the J.W. Marriott Savannah in Savannah’s Plant Riverside District. While it’s closed to the public, there are […]
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Kemp says Georgia voters 'came to their senses' over Trump vendetta

ASHBURN, Georgia — When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp refused to meddle in the 2020 presidential elections on behalf of then-President Donald Trump, some feared it could be a career-ender. A caravan of horn-honking Trump supporters paraded past the governor's mansion almost daily. There were threats against Kemp's family, and...
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Walker scolded for flashing badge in middle of Georgia debate

SAVANNAH, GA. – Herschel Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate nominee and former football player, was chastised on Friday in the middle of a debate against Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) after he violated the debate rules by brandishing what appeared to be a prop badge. During a response to a question about crime and policing, Warnock […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy