ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Jimmy Uso Not Backstage At SmackDown, Who Was Backstage?
Jimmy Uso was not backstage at Friday night’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings. According to a report from Pwinsider, Jimmy is scheduled to work this weekend’s SmackDown live event in Phoenix, Arizona so this could be a storyline. For what it’s worth, Jimmy was not in New Orleans, LA...
wrestletalk.com
Find Out What Happened Between The Bloodline On WWE SmackDown
Find out what happened on tonight’s WWE SmackDown with the Bloodline as Sami Zayn appeared alongside Jey Uso. Sami Zayn and Jey Uso continue to be the most unlikely of pairs as the Honorary Uce took on Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown. In a backstage segment before the match,...
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
PWMania
Brock Lesnar, Title Match and More Set for Monday’s WWE RAW, Updated Line-Up
WWE has revealed a major segment and match for next Monday’s episode of RAW. This week, Brock Lesnar returned to RAW and attacked Bobby Lashley, softening him up for Seth Rollins to capture the WWE United States Title. Later, Lashley challenged Lesnar to compete in the ring on RAW. WWE announced that Lesnar will be on RAW next week.
411mania.com
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 10.15.22: Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event house show in Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday, and the results are online. You can see the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:. – Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin. – Hit Row def. Maximum Male Models. – Raquel Rodriguez def. Shayna Baszler.
411mania.com
Karrion Kross Gets In ‘Car Accident’ On WWE Smackdown, Attacked By Drew McIntyre
It doesn’t appear as if Karrion Kross will be competing on Smackdown tonight after a “car accident” and an attack by Drew McIntyre. Friday night’s show kicked off with Kross and Scarlett being the victim of a car accident that appeared to be caused by McIntyre. McIntyre, who was being held back by WWE officials, burst free and began attacking Kross, slamming him headfirst into the pickup truck that collided with Kross’ car. McIntyre was pulled away, shouting, “This is just the beginning!”
ewrestlingnews.com
Rhea Ripley Says Goodbye To Rey Mysterio, Meet Dominik Mysterio
WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio will be doing an autograph signing at the Cricket Wireless store in Oklahoma City on Monday, October 17 at 10:00 AM local time. Following last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter to say goodbye to Rey Mysterio after he left RAW to join the SmackDown brand:
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Sioux City, Iowa 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. * Dolph Ziggler & Nikki ASH defeated Judgment Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) * 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke vs. Tamina ends in a no-contest due...
wrestlinginc.com
The Latest On WWE And Naomi's Reported Contract Negotiations
It has now been nearly five months since fans last saw Sasha Banks and Naomi, after the then WWE Women's Tag Team Champions walked out prior to an episode of "WWE Raw" following a disagreement with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Since then, both have been reported to be out of WWE, then likely to return following McMahon's retirement, followed by uncertainty. And while things still seem uncertain about Banks, there is at least an update on Naomi.
Yardbarker
PHOTOS: WWE’s Sasha Banks sporting a new look
Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) has changed up her look once again. Fans are still waiting to see Banks and Naomi back on WWE television after they walked out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May due to creative differences. WrestlingNews.co was the first to report that there was...
PWMania
Logan Paul, Title Match and More Confirmed for Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
WWE has announced a title match and more for next week’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. Logan Paul will return to SmackDown next week to promote his WWE Crown Jewel bout on Saturday, November 5 in Saudi Arabia against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It’s worth noting that...
ringsidenews.com
Rhea Ripley Trolls Rey Mysterio After His WWE SmackDown Move
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: Bray Wyatt bears his soul in emotional televised return
WWE SmackDown was less about the return of Bray Wyatt and more an introduction to Windham Lawrence Rotunda, the man who portrays Wyatt. The angel and the devil inside of Wyatt's psyche emerged in a terrific closing to the show on Friday night. Wyatt made his first televised WWE appearance...
Yardbarker
Watch: Kane returns during a Cage Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman: Raw, Oct. 16, 2017
Crawling out from the depths beneath the ring, The Big Red Monster interrupts a cage match between The Monster Among Men and The Big Dog. #Kane25 Stream WWE on Peacock https://pck.tv/3xP0IWP in the U.S. and on.
PWMania
Backstage News on Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler’s Creative Input
Earlier this year, current WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and longtime friend Shayna Baszler apparently created their own storyline segment. Rousey and Natalya feuded earlier this year on a program that also featured Baszler, who was teaming with Natalya at the time. Rousey has a camera team following her around to record her “Ronda On The Road” digital series, and a piece was filmed on Friday, June 24 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX, before SmackDown. Natalya dressed up as Rousey for a segment on SmackDown that night to hype their title bout at Money In The Bank on July 2.
ewrestlingnews.com
Has WWE Opened The Forbidden Door?, Top WWE Superstar Opens AAA TripleMania XXX
Is the “Forbidden Door” opening in WWE with Triple H at the helm?. The 30th annual AAA TripleMania event from Mexico City on Saturday night opened with a video of WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio congratulating the company on celebrating a huge milestone, referencing his own time in the company.
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bray Wyatt Is Confronted By His Masked Self On Smackdown, Note On Jimmy Uso Not Being At Show
– Bray Wyatt appeared in the main event segment on tonight’s WWE Smackdown, addressing the fans until he was confronted by his masked self. Wyatt came out for the final segment on tonight’s show and spoke to the fans, thanking them for staying with him and supporting him through the last year during which he lost everything. Wyatt said that the fans had inspired him and helped him get through the tough times before his masked self appeared on the TitanTron and said:
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Teases Monstrous Match For Braun Strowman
Since returning to WWE last month, Braun Strowman has defeated every adversary in his path. After weeks of reintroducing himself on "WWE SmackDown," Strowman's new "Monster of All Monsters" moniker has gotten the attention of MVP, who brought his own monster to the blue brand to make an apparent challenge to the former Universal Champion.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
