Augusta Free Press
Savings time: Amidst economic uncertainty, Americans cut back on essentials and delay life milestones
Nine in 10 Americans are worried about price increases in the next year. As a result, they are saving money and delaying significant life milestones such as buying a home or having children. WSFS Bank’s Annual Money Trends Study surveyed 1,500 Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region consumers and 1,500 consumers...
Augusta Free Press
Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
Augusta Free Press
National gas prices on decline with refinery issues easing in West, Midwest
Gas prices have fallen 5.4 cents per gallon nationally over the past week, averaging $3.86 per gallon on Monday, according to GasBuddy. This as prices increased 7.1 cents per gallon in Virginia, to $3.56 per gallon. The reason for the moderation nationally: “we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as...
Augusta Free Press
Innovation fund to power up Southwest Virginia if $10 million proposal from the governor advances
Virginia is looking to create a Power Innovation Fund for research and development of innovative energy technologies including nuclear, hydrogen, carbon capture and utilization and battery storage. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced today he will propose $10 million in the upcoming budget to create the fund. The governor also announced $5...
Augusta Free Press
Safest state in America? Virginia ranks well as a whole but cybersecurity lacking
What is the safest state in America? It depends on what metrics you are looking at. During National Cyber Security Awareness Month, TOP Data looked at a map of security levels in all 50 states for cybercrime. More than 5 billion sensitive records were compromised through online breaches in 2018 and 2019, according to Online Trust Alliance.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia could pay teachers more: Youngkin would rather make it easier to be a teacher
The Youngkin administration has a nifty idea to address teacher shortages. No, not actually paying teachers more. It seems to be a bipartisan point of pride that we’re in the bottom third nationally in teacher pay. No, Youngkin’s solution is lowering the licensure standards. “Our goal is to...
Augusta Free Press
Study: Virginians hit their peak at this age with life satisfaction
Finding satisfaction in life comes at different times in life for different people. And, for Virginians, that apparently happens at age 43, which is below the national average. Texans and Louisianans also reach their peak of satisfaction at age 43. According to a study by Mixbook, a technology platform powered...
Augusta Free Press
Virginians: Watch your windows to catch glimpse of migrating golden eagle, snowy owl
Each fall, millions of birds pass through the Commonwealth during their fall migrations south, offering Virginians opportunities to see hawks, songbirds and more. “Virginia is in the East Coast flyway, in the path of birds headed south for the winter. Right now, you can see lots of birds at any place at any time,” said Robyn Puffenbarger, a Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener volunteer who is passionate about birdwatching.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County youth show well at State Fair’s annual Sale of Champions
The State Fair of Virginia Youth Livestock Sale of Champions raised $83,200 in support of the fair’s long-standing commitment to youth. The 2022 State Fair welcomed youth exhibiting market cattle, swine, goats and sheep for the opportunity to compete for scholarships at the annual Sale of Champions. Several Augusta and Rockbridge County youth were among the winners of the competition.
Augusta Free Press
Leading source of wildfires in Virginia: Burning yard debris
Virginia’s fall wildfire season begins Oct. 15. The Virginia Department of Forestry reminds everyone to be extra careful when burning yard debris or enjoying a campfire or backyard fire pit. VDOF has forestry staff assigned to every county across the state who work with local fire departments to provide...
Augusta Free Press
VDOT updates schedule for road work, maintenance projects in Central Virginia
The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report. Albemarle County. (NEW) Bridge inspection work – Expect mobile alternating lane closures,...
Augusta Free Press
DMV offers U.S. Navy license plate to enlisted, veterans and spouses
The U.S. Navy celebrated 247 years this week. The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles unveiled a new license plate to honor those currently serving or those who have previously served in the Navy. Legislation introduced by State Sen. Jennifer Kiggans (R-VA) and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin authorizes the issuance...
Augusta Free Press
Tom Horton: An egregious gamble with Chesapeake Bay sturgeon
There are a lot of reasons why 40 years of Bay-saving hasn’t saved the Chesapeake Bay, but a dismaying example was on display recently in my hometown of Federalsburg, Md. Maryland’s Department of Environment (mission: “to protect and restore the environment”) showed it is willing to gamble with the fate of the Maryland Chesapeake’s last 30 or so giant, federally endangered Atlantic sturgeon, which are still spawning there against all odds.
Augusta Free Press
Updated VDOT road construction, maintenance schedule for Western Virginia
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. Scheduled work...
Augusta Free Press
Fire Prevention Week: Year-round focus needed to keep families safe
As National Fire Prevention Week comes to an end, the Virginia Department of Fire Programs reminds Virginians that fire prevention is not just a week-long event but a year-round focus. “Fire education is not just for children,” said Ken Brown, community risk reduction coordinator. “National Fire Prevention Week is about...
