ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Latina Podcasters Networks: The new wave of women in the podcasting world

By Mayra Moreno via
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E8YCN_0iZetMNp00

As we celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, ABC13's Mayra Moreno met with a young Latina woman who has been making waves in the podcasting world.

Rita Bautista, the founder of Latina Podcasters Network, started her very own podcast in 2019 but said when she did not see herself reflected in the voices of podcasting, she took a giant leap. She created her network of Latina podcasters.

Her reason: She wanted to amplify their voices and get them noticed.

RELATED: ABC13 Celebrates Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month!

"We have been working with Apple to promote the podcasts," Bautista said.

"Apple has a concept right now during Latinx Heritage month; it's called La Vecindad, so it basically allows you to go on their platform and see podcasts of color."

"The bilingual podcast is huge right now. People want to be able to hear their stories not just in English but also in Spanish or Spanglish, so they feel more relatable to the topics happening," Bautista said.

After creating Latina Podcasters Network and collaborating with Apple and Spotify, the podcasters have been seeing great success.

On her page, you can find anything from Spanish true crime to comedy and a podcast that helps Latinas learn how to gain financial freedom.

Rita says she is getting ready to sign a big mother-daughter duo. More details on that will soon be available.

She offered this piece of advice for others who may want to create their own seat at the table:

"I urge anybody out there who has an inkling or push in your intuition to build something that allows to elevate other people's voices to do it because there is not enough out here for us yet," she said.

You can find more information and listen to the podcasts here.

For news updates, follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook , Twitter

, Instagram .

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Kanye West agrees to buy social network Parler

Social network Parler announced Monday a deal for Kanye West to buy the platform popular with US conservatives, just over a week after the rapper's Twitter and Instagram accounts were restricted over anti-Semitic posts. Parler said West, who has an account on the network as of Monday, was "taking a bold stance against his recent censorship from Big Tech."
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
Power 102.9 NoCo

Erica Banks Faces Backlash for Saying She Only Lets Attractive Women Go to the Club With Her

Erica Banks is facing backlash for a video in which she says she has physical requirements for the women that she goes clubbing with. On Monday (Sept. 19), a video surfaced of the "Buss It" rhymer talking about her preference when it comes to the look of the people she wants in her presence while partying. The Instagram video was reportedly leaked from Erica's Close Friends account on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the Dallas rhymer goes into detail about her qualifications.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

The 2 biggest Netflix movies in the world right now

One of the things that stands out, at least to me, about this week’s Netflix Top 10 list of the most-watched films globally on the streamer is the way that two just-released Netflix movies have rocketed straight to the top of this week’s list — specifically, to the #1 and #2 spots in their first week on the chart.
MOVIES
Business Insider

An old photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged with a note on Twitter saying there is 'no photo evidence that suggests they conversed' after a new 'context' feature rolled out

A photo of Elon Musk and Ghislaine Maxwell was tagged on Twitter with a context note. It's part of a new Twitter feature rollout called Birdwatch intended to curb misinformation. The photo was widely shared earlier this year after Musk offered to buy Twitter. Twitter just rolled out a new...
INTERNET
The Guardian

Haitians in shock after death of singer Mikaben in Paris

Haitians paid tribute on Sunday to the singer Mikaben, whose sudden death during a concert in Paris left his country reeling. The 41-year-old recording artist, whose real name is Michael Benjamin, suffered a suspected heart attack or cardiac arrest during a performance on Saturday, shocking fans who saw him collapse as he made his way off stage.
ENTERTAINMENT
Maya Devi

Meet Julia Günthel, the world's most flexible woman

Julia Günthel (who professionally goes by the name Zlata), also known as the Goddess of Flexibility, can fit herself in a 50 cm square box easily and it ‘just feels very natural to her.’ When doctors put her through an MRI machine, they found that she was as flexible as an infant.
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
155K+
Followers
16K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy