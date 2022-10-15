ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosts Teacher Appreciation Weekend, Kids Club events

By Catherine Hicks
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PP7Tn_0iZetEK100

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum will host two family-friendly events; Teacher Appreciation Weekend and the first “Kick-Off to Kid’s” club event this weekend, Oct. 15 and 16.

Teacher Appreciation Weekend offers free admission Saturday and Sunday to educators who show their school identification at the door.

Other family-friendly events happening in Colorado Springs this weekend

Kids in grades K – 8 will learn about becoming their best selves through lessons from Olympians and Paralympians at the Kid’s Club event and will be led by four-time Olympian, Hunter Kemper , through the museum. The tour will include a torch artifact showing and other activities.

To learn more about the museum or get a membership, visit the website here.

The Kid’s Club event begins at 10 a.m. in the atrium on Saturday only. Access to Kid’s Club events is included in the Family Membership, or individual memberships can be purchased for $29.95. Two events a month are included in the membership.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Fine Arts Center to host paint a car event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) —The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is inviting the community to create art on wheels by providing free classes to those who want to learn how to paint a car over the course of the weekend. Classes will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, with an instructor. The morning […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

4th annual FamilyFest returns to Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The fourth annual Indoor FamilyFest has returned to Colorado Springs bringing activities, vendors, and resources for parents and kids to enjoy Saturday, Oct. 15. FamilyFest will be held at the Soccerhaus Sports & Event Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will showcase dozens of activities and entertainment including appearances by […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC welcomes new puppy to the team

(COLORADO SPRING) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has an adorable new teammate that arrived at Weidner Field to meet his new teammates on Thursday, Oct. 13. Captain is a ten-week-old black Labrador Retriever puppy training to become a service dog. Over the next 16-18 months, the Switchbacks will support and follow Captain’s journey as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

FamilyFest offers families a variety of activities and prizes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FamilyFest is an indoor family festival happening Saturday, Oct. 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SoccerHaus Sports & Event Center. The event features a variety of family-friendly activities and vendors, along with prizes and presentations. Championship Martial Arts Tribe will be there with an introduction to martial arts and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Music for mental health: Catch LANCO perform at Boot Barn Hall

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Award-winning band LANCO will be playing at Boot Barn Hall, Saturday, Oct. 22 to benefit local non-profit Bryson’s Chase, a foundation that raises money for families with children in need of mental health care. Doors open at 5 p.m. and there are General Admission and VIP tickets available. Tickets can be purchased […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Skills Acadamy presents Trunk or Treat!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Special Olympics & Skills Academy Vocational Center presents Trunk or Treat, an evening of festivities for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) on Saturday, Oct. 15. Trunk or Treat will be hosted at the Skills Academy Vocational Center located on 4435 N. Chestnut Street from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Families are […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tattoo Prom benefiting cancer patients in Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A prom for adults will be held on Oct. 15 at Almagre Venue in Colorado Springs. Tattoo Prom was created to honor the memory of Brent Saurhagen who passed away after battling cancer. “We all got to see an up close and personal experience with having somebody who fought it and dealt […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Best 8 Italian restaurants in Colorado Springs

Most people can't fly to Italy on a whim. For those who wish they could, a nice dinner at an Italian restaurant might be the fix they need. According to Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these Italian restaurants are top tier and the best in the area. Plan your next date night or family outing by checking out the list below. They're less expensive than that flight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

New $2 million dog day care, boarding facility opens in Colorado

Luxury takes a new form at the Boardmoor Pet Resort. Visible from Interstate 25 in Fountain, the Boardmoor’s 18,807-square-foot facility (the same size as four NBA basketball courts) can be easily mistaken for a warehouse in a strip of industrial complexes. But inside is what owners Dan and Lea O’Sullivan call a dog’s “home away from home.”
FOUNTAIN, CO
cpr.org

Arkansas River levee mural contest will highlight Pueblo’s history

Artists can now submit designs for a special section of a mural in Pueblo along the rebuilt levee lining the Arkansas River. The theme celebrates Pueblo's history. The winning design will incorporate the five flags on the city seal that represent countries and territories that Pueblo has been part of over the past 200 years. Those include France, Mexico, Texas, Spain, and the U.S.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Kids eat free Halloween day at southern Colorado Applebee’s

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Eat, drink, and be scary this Halloween at Applebee’s with your little ones. All day on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, kids 12 and under will receive a free Kid’s Meal at all Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Restaurant Group, which includes locations in Colorado Springs, Fountain, and Pueblo. The offer […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs elementary school teachers write words of encouragement along sidewalk for students

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Educators at a Colorado Springs elementary school took a break from the traditional classroom Friday and opted for spreading positivity through sidewalk chalk. Across sidewalks near Chinook Trail Elementary School and the surrounding neighborhoods, teachers and staff channeled their inner artists. They wrote along the pavement words of encouragement. “We’re The post Colorado Springs elementary school teachers write words of encouragement along sidewalk for students appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A well-known long standing haunted house in town, 'The Haunted Mines', is now part of the larger scary attraction company, 'Fear Complex.' In a new building this year, they say they're now the largest haunted attraction in Colorado Springs. The updated attraction has four different areas inside. Including, 'The Sanitarium', The post Well-known haunted house, Haunted Mines, now in a new building called Fear Complex appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Sisters bring Chicago food to Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Sisters Rebecca and Liz Bayer are bringing Chicago to Colorado Springs in their food truck “These Girls Got Beef,” and they joined Abbie and Craig to talk about their truck and how it got started. The two said they wanted to start a food truck for a while – seeing a lack […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

“Dudes and Brews” event recruits men for CASA

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Wednesday night was the annual “Dudes and Brews” which, on the surface, may seem just like another social hangout. But, it actually has a serious mission. “It is our effort to recruit more men to become CASA volunteers and speak up for boys in the community,” said Keri Kahn, communications manager for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy