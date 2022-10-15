U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosts Teacher Appreciation Weekend, Kids Club events

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum will host two family-friendly events; Teacher Appreciation Weekend and the first “Kick-Off to Kid’s” club event this weekend, Oct. 15 and 16.

Teacher Appreciation Weekend offers free admission Saturday and Sunday to educators who show their school identification at the door.

Kids in grades K – 8 will learn about becoming their best selves through lessons from Olympians and Paralympians at the Kid’s Club event and will be led by four-time Olympian, Hunter Kemper , through the museum. The tour will include a torch artifact showing and other activities.

To learn more about the museum or get a membership, visit the website here.

The Kid’s Club event begins at 10 a.m. in the atrium on Saturday only. Access to Kid’s Club events is included in the Family Membership, or individual memberships can be purchased for $29.95. Two events a month are included in the membership.

