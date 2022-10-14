ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Man sentenced to prison for bashing woman with metal pole in Ventura Pier

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7ePy_0iZet7EB00

A man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for violently attacking a woman with a metal pole in Ventura Pier in 2021.

The suspect, Ernesto “Ernie” Estrada, 61, is a transient with two prior felony convictions, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, was walking along the Ventura Pier Boardwalk in August 2021 when Estrada approached her and bashed her in the face and head with a metal pole.

The woman suffered serious injuries and is still coping with permanent nerve damage, authorities say.

“This was a violent, vicious, and unprovoked attack on an innocent community member,” said
Senior Deputy District Attorney Theresa Pollara. “His actions require substantial punishment and accountability.”

Estrada pled guilty to assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily harm along with special allegations for his previous felonies.

Comments / 8

Donald
1d ago

The convicted has 2 prior felony charges and is free to continue disrespecting people and life. What a criminal justice system. He disrespects people and life. He has forfeited his right to life. His new wardrobe should either be 6 feet of dirt or ash.

Reply
2
 

KTLA

KTLA

