Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Virginia City is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenWilliamsburg, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Newport News man sentenced to 41 months for making threats toward elected officials
A man from Newport News has been sentenced to 41 months for making threats to state and federal elected officials
NN man gets 41 months in prison for threatening elected officials
A judge on Thursday sentenced Steve Cochran, 43, of, Newport News man to 41 months in prison after making violent threats to elected officials on the state and national levels.
Virginia Beach mass shooting commission seeks insight about killer
Two members of the state commission investigating the 2019 mass shooting in Virginia Beach are asking residents with any insight about the killer or shooting to speak with them.
Gov. Youngkin to announce new public safety initiative in Norfolk
According to a press release, the announcement will occur on October 17 at 2 p.m.
13newsnow.com
Norfolk Sheriff's Office launches social media campaign to find name for new K-9
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Sheriff's Office needs help naming its newest member. NSO recently acquired a 14-month-old male German Shorthaired Pointer, and the sheriff's office has a pinned post on Facebook where they are accepting name submissions in the comment section. The dog will be assigned to Deputy...
Judge reduces charges for men involved in Newtown Rd. shooting in Virginia Beach
Quayshon Jordan and Saiqhon Jordan are now being charged with reckless use of a gun. The brothers were originally charged with intent to harm.
Brothers accused of hurting woman during Virginia Beach traffic shootout appear in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The case of a traffic shootout that allegedly involved two brothers in Virginia Beach will move forward, a judge ruled on Friday. Back on June 27, Virginia Beach police said brothers Quayshon and Saiqhon Jordan stopped their car on Newtown Road and fired at another car.
Family and friends of teen shot dead in Newport News want answers and an arrest
Walden Pond Court was once the home of 15-year-old Shayne Capehart before family members say his life was taken on Saturday.
Portsmouth police officer suspended without pay amid use of force investigation
Portsmouth Interim Chief of Police Stephen Jenkins held a Friday afternoon briefing to discuss an investigation into a use of force incident that occurred early Thursday morning.
Teenager dies from gunshot wound in Newport News
Newport News Police are investigating after officers say a teenage boy was shot on Walden Pond Court Friday night. He died from his injuries early Saturday morning, according to police.
Court documents reveal new details in shooting outside Chicho's on Granby Street
New details about a deadly shooting on Granby Street that sparked outrage and caused the city to install cameras. The community was heartbroken.
Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Elizabeth City
28-year-old Timothy Lavon Laster Jr. was arrested on October 15 for murder, police say.
13newsnow.com
New details in Virginia Beach traffic shootout
Investigators say one of those shots injured an innocent bystander. The brothers now say they fired in self-defense.
Portsmouth interim police chief: Detective's use of force was uncalled for
The Portsmouth Police Department said a 'use of force' investigation is underway and a detective is charged after an assault on a man.
16-year-old arrested in connection to fatal shooting on Dale Drive in Portsmouth
According to police, the 16-year-old is charged with second-degree murder (second principal), malicious shooting, concealing compounding evidence, accessory after the fact, and possession of a firearm by a minor.
At least 3 dead in separate shootings in 24 hours across Hampton Roads
VIRGINIA, USA — Gun violence broke out in four of the seven cities, between Friday night and Saturday. In Newport News, a family grieves the loss of a young loved one. Friends told 13News Now 15-year-old Shayne Capehart died, after someone shot him on Walden Pond Court near Beechmont Drive.
James City County Police investigating burglary at The Gallery Shops
James City County Police said officers are investigating a burglary at The Gallery Shops on Richmond Road. They got the call just before 11:10 a.m. Sunday at Boyer’s Diamond & Gold Outlet.
Police investigate burglary at jewelry store in JCC
According to police, officers responded to the call around 11:07 a.m. at Boyer's Diamond & Gold Outlet located at 6564 Richmond Road. This is in the Lightfoot section of the County.
Father of missing Hampton boy Codi Bigsby faces judge before trial in November
Cory Bigsby, the Hampton father of missing 4-year-old Codi, faced a judge Thursday afternoon. Bigsby is facing several felony charges of child neglect, all unrelated to his son’s disappearance.
Police: Student threatens to shoot weapon in Elizabeth City classroom
Police in Elizabeth City said a student is arrested and charged after threatening to shoot a weapon at an education center. Officers were called to the River City Youth Build on Ehringhaus Street.
Comments / 0