Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:01:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 21:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MST/915 PM PDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southern California and southern Nevada, including the following counties, in northwest Arizona, Mohave. In southern California, San Bernardino. In southern Nevada, Clark. * WHEN...Until 915 PM MST /915 PM PDT/. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 PM MST /800 PM PDT/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain has diminished. However, some minor flooding is likely ongoing. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Bullhead City, Laughlin, Topock, Yucca, Katherine Landing, Needles, Oatman, Mesquite Creek, Mohave Valley, Mojave Ranch Estates, Arizona Village, Big Bend Rec Area, Golden Valley, Highway 95 And I-40 and Willow Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-13 01:42:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-10-13 16:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM AKDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to three inches. * WHERE...South of Chicken and east of Dot Lake. * WHEN...Until 4 PM AKDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Low visibility with snow and blowing snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will taper off this afternoon. Northwest winds gusting to 25 mph through this morning will cause areas of blowing snow.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest, Western Interior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 14:50:00 Expires: 2022-10-16 16:15:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. Target Area: Northwest; Western Interior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lares, San Sebastian, Hatillo, Utuado, Adjuntas and Isabela Municipalities through 315 PM AST At 150 PM AST, a strong thunderstorm was over Lares, moving slowly. HAZARD...Frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Locations impacted include San Sebastian, Lares and Juncal. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Imperial by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 21:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 01:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Imperial FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Urban area and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southeast California, including the following county, Imperial. * WHEN...Until 145 AM PDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 936 PM PDT, the public reported slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include El Centro and the New River. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Western Chippewa by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Western Chippewa WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of western Chippewa County. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
rsvplive.ie
Weather warning issued for six counties as strong winds expected to cause disruption
A status yellow weather warning has been issued for Northern Ireland, including counties Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. The UK Met Office warned that strong winds may lead to disruption on Wednesday. The 24 hour weather warning is valid from midnight on Wednesday until midnight on Thursday. Met...
weather.gov
Flash Flood Warning issued for San Bernardino by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-15 17:54:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-15 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: San Bernardino FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 554 PM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area have weakened. However, flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Twentynine Palms, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms Base, Joshua Tree, Joshua Tree Lake Campground and Morongo Valley. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
What’s the difference between a winter weather advisory, watch and warning?
Several U.S. states are facing their first chance of snow showers of the season this week.
The Weather Channel
Here Are The Winter Storm Names For 2022-23
Winter storms are named by The Weather Channel for systems meeting strict criteria. There were 20 named storms last winter, including one in May. The 2022-23 season is the 11th season The Weather Channel is naming winter storms. The names below will be used in alphabetical order to identify winter...
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 09:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING Fog continues to slowly lift this morning. While visibility has improved for much of the area, some locally dense patches may linger for another hour, especially on the hilltops.
weather.gov
Lakeshore Flood Advisory issued for Northern La Porte by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Lakeshore Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds will generate flooding of low areas along the lakeshore. Some minor beach and dune erosion is also likely. Target Area: Northern La Porte LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Minor beach erosion and lakeshore flooding. * WHERE...In Indiana, Northern La Porte county. In Michigan, Northern Berrien and Southern Berrien counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Parking lots and roads along the immediate lakeshore will experience minor flooding. Minor erosion of beaches and sand dunes is expected.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Emmet, Leelanau, Manistee by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-19 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Leelanau; Manistee WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North to northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Coastal areas of Emmet, Leelanau, Antrim, Benzie, Manistee and Charlevoix Counties. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 05:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; Superior A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Pinal County through 530 AM MST At 440 AM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Queen Valley, or 8 miles southwest of Superior, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Florence Junction, Queen Valley, Boyce Thompson Arboretum and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 209 and 223. AZ Route 79 between mile markers 148 and 150. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, McMullen, Webb by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 07:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Salle; McMullen; Webb A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Webb, La Salle and northwestern McMullen Counties through 900 AM CDT At 813 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Los Angeles, or 11 miles east of Cotulla, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cotulla, Cross, Zella, Fowlerton, Fort Ewell Site, Los Angeles and Artesia Wells. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 56 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Rio Verde, Salt River, Superior by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Rio Verde, Salt River; Superior FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Rio Verde/Salt River, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County, Superior and Tonto Basin. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Additional isolated storms will continue this morning maintaining the potential for flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 08:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-10-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Boulder And Jefferson Counties Below 6000 Feet, West Broomfield County; North Douglas County Below 6000 Feet, Denver, West Adams and Arapahoe Counties, East Broomfield County FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have warmed well above freezing.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 06:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-17 06:52:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Brewster THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL BREWSTER COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 645 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your local law enforcement and the National Weather Service in Midland.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Inland Franklin, Inland Gulf by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-18 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-17 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Franklin; Coastal Gulf; Inland Franklin; Inland Gulf A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Gulf and southwestern Franklin Counties through 1130 AM EDT/1030 AM CDT/ At 1058 AM EDT/958 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Port St. Joe, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Port St. Joe, Mexico Beach, Nine Mile, Highland View, Eleven Mile, St Joseph State Park, Thirteen Mile, Odena, Tilton, Jones Homestead, Ward Ridge, Milltown, Bay City, Simmons Bayou, Beacon Hill and Saint Joe Beach. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-17 21:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding expected. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, from 7 PM CDT this evening through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Nuisance flooding is expected, with water reaching or pushing into the dunes on South Padre Island. Vehicles, except those with four wheel drive and high wheel bases, will be unable to be driven on the beach. This includes locations north of Public Beach Access #3. Minor to moderate beach erosion is expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The potential for coastal flooding will be highest near high tide at 2:15 AM Tuesday morning.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Central La Paz, Kofa, Parker Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-16 03:49:00 PDT Expires: 2022-10-16 06:30:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central La Paz; Kofa; Parker Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Arizona and California, including the following areas, in southwest Arizona, Central La Paz, Kofa and Parker Valley. In California, Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Mountains, Chuckwalla Valley, Imperial County Southeast, Imperial County Southwest, Imperial County West, Imperial Valley, Joshua Tree NP East, Joshua Tree NP West, Palo Verde Valley and Salton Sea. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST/5 AM PDT/ early this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Very isolated shower activity continues early this morning. If rain occurs over any spots that received heavy rain yesterday, localized flooding could occur for a short time. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0