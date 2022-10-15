Read full article on original website
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Lake effect showers to start the week with a warm-up this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It will be a damp start to the day with some showers around the region on Monday. Drier air will arrive midday into the afternoon with changeable skies and just an isolated shower in the afternoon. A bit breezy and cool weather is in store, with...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Could it be the first hint of winter?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After some pretty good weather this weekend, a deep trough of low pressure will rotate across Western New York. This is a slow moving weather system that will have a major impact on the temperature, wind and precipitation for a significant portion of the week. In addition, it will cold enough for a response from the Great Lakes. This will be the first real lake effect event off Lake Erie with the concentration of precipitation west and southwest of Rochester.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The ups and downs of October continue this week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up to another chilly start on this Sunday, but no rain showers in sight. After a chilly start this morning we will once again make our way into the low 60s for afternoon highs. Also, just like yesterday we will see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will not be as much of a problem today as they remain calm also.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: Feeling like fall this weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A cool and cloudy start to our Saturday, but overall today and this weekend it will be pleasant. Today, we will see clouds stick around through a good chunk of the day before we see more sunshine late. With the cloud cover in place, we will have an opportunity for a couple showers this morning and through the early afternoon.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather In-Depth: Looking for Snow?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – We can hear the “moans and the groans” as soon as the News 10NBC First Alert Meteorologists start talking about some winter weather. But we have to start the conversation if you live in Western New York. So it may be time to take...
WHEC TV-10
Seneca Park Zoo celebrates Fall Fest with Apple Weekend
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Seneca Park Zoo held its fall festival on Sunday. It was part of “apple weekend”. The zoo was fully decked out with pumpkins, scarecrows, and hay bales. There was also a scarecrow contest where guests could submit a scarecrow to be voted on...
rochesterfirst.com
Fall foliage expected in full force this weekend: Where to explore in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Calling all leaf peepers and foliage fanatics alike! If you’re looking for some of the best places in town to see fall color then look no further!. I’ve put together a handful of some of the latest hot spots to check out this weekend.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Firefighters still at the scene of storage facility that caught fire Sunday night
UPDATE: Firefighters on Monday morning are still at the scene of a storage facility on the city’s eastside that caught fire on Sunday night. The four alarm fire started around 8 p.m. on Leighton Street and spread all the way to Greenleaf Street. The flames have stopped but crews are still working to put out some lingering hot spots using water.
Dog rescued as fire rips through large home on Rohr St.
According to fire crews on scene a woman inside the residence was able to escape the fire and suffered no injuries.
Car crashes into front porch of occupied house on Del Monte St.
Officers determined a Toyota was traveling westbound on Del Monte St. when it left the roadway and struck the front porch of the home.
WHEC TV-10
Six-day search for missing woman continues
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The search continues for a missing woman in Henrietta. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that after interviews with family and review of surveillance video, it still has no new information. Nancy Caguana was last seen on Chestnut Street in the City of Rochester on Monday. MCSO...
WHEC TV-10
Missing: 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca of Perinton
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 35-year-old Tracy Bellanca. She was last seen leaving her home on Belinda Crescent in Perinton and was driving a red truck. Deputies are asking anyone with information that can help to find Tracy to call 911.
Rochester pumpkin carver back on Food Network
“I always like to be different,” Bierton says. “I love doing different things that no one is doing.”
westsidenewsny.com
Halloween sails back to Chili’s Ambush Lane to benefit Dream Factory
Shiver Me Timbers! Halloween On Ambush is back again for another spooky season. The large pirate-themed display and light show will run October 20 through 22 and October 27 through 31 at 15 Ambush Lane, Churchville. Similar to a holiday light show, Halloween On Ambush is a 30-minute looping soundtrack with coordinated lights and special effects. On October 28 and 29, Captain Jack and Hector will be on-site along with Kona Ice & Macarollin’ Food Trucks.
westsidenewsny.com
2022 Erie Canalway Photo Contest winners announced
Twelve images rose above a competitive field of 230 entries to win the 17th Annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest. Judges selected winning photos in four contest categories, along with 12 honorable mentions. Winners hail from across the Canalway Corridor and remind everyone that the NYS Canal System is a state and national treasure worthy of preservation and celebration.
TAKE 5 winning ticket sold in East Rochester
Winning numbers mean the lucky winner get more than $12,000.
RPD: Rite Aid on Portland Ave. robbed at gunpoint
Officers said that there was at least one armed suspect in the robbery, who fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.
Wayne, Ontario counties designated as high areas of COVID transmission, indoor masking recommended
The CDC recommends that people wear a mask in public places, get tested if they experienced symptoms, and stay home while sick.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester firefighters rescue family dog trapped in burning home
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester family is picking up the pieces after a fire ripped through their home on Rohr Street Friday mid-morning. News10NBC went back on scene and met, Chaniquia Akins. She was at the home trying to salvage her belongings. She lives at the home with her mother, Sharon Akins. Chaniquia says she wasn’t home at the time of the fire. Her mom, and Milo, the family dog, were about to take a nap when the house erupted in flames.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Two missing local teens found safe Saturday
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office asking for help in finding two missing teenagers. Timothy Jenkins, 14, of Penfield and Haley Fairley, 14, of Perinton. They were last seen together on Friday morning in the area of O’Connor Road, in the Town of Perinton. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
