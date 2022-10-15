ROCHESTER, N.Y. Waking up to another chilly start on this Sunday, but no rain showers in sight. After a chilly start this morning we will once again make our way into the low 60s for afternoon highs. Also, just like yesterday we will see plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. Winds will not be as much of a problem today as they remain calm also.

