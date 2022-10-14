ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Motivational speaker inspired students at the Hampden Charter School of Science

By Emma McCorkindale
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A motivational speaker spoke to students at the Hampden Charter School of Science on Friday.

Roy Juarez Jr , the founder of the human development company IMPACTtruth, and the author of the book Homeless by Choice: A Memoir of Love, Hate, and Forgiveness, spoke to students at both Hampden Charter School of Science campuses as part of the school’s celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Juarez is a nationally-known public speaker whose goal is to inspire youth to never give up on life and dreams, and for youth to understand the power of higher education. He was a high school dropout at the age of 14 and was one of the hundreds of homeless on the streets of San Antonio. He was homeless again in 2018, but this time it was his choice, and he used it to further that goal of empowering youth. It’s from his life experiences that Juarez has developed workshops and seminars that motivate and inspire everyone who attends.

“I’m hoping I can use my story to inspire kids to continue to dream big, chase their dreams, never give up no matter where they come from or who they are. And know that they too can be the change they want to see in society,” expressed Juarez.

Juarez spoke to the students at the West Springfield campus at 10:00 a.m. and to the students at the Chicopee campus at 1:00 p.m.

