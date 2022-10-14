ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, MA

East Street bridge linking Southampton to Holyoke reopens

By Sy Becker
 2 days ago

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Detour signs and concrete barriers were removed on the new $2.6 million East Street bridge as it opened Friday afternoon for the first time in nearly a year.

The bridge allows vehicles to once again cross the river through a critical transportation corridor linking the center of Southampton to Holyoke. The more than two million dollar project replaces the worn out bridge that did its job for nearly 90 years.

The engineers had hoped to reopen this past summer but there were unexpected delays.

“For months, people were curious when it would open. Now that the new bridge is open, It’ll probably help at lot of the vehicles that come in and out of here,” said Nick Brown of Southampton.

The East street bridge crosses the Manhan River and the street connects College Highway on Route 10 in Southampton to the border of Holyoke at County Road.

