ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

This orphan watched his dad die, now he awaits his future in a Ukrainian shelter

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41KTbp_0iZesDKf00

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — One building in the recaptured but devastated Ukrainian town of Izium is filled with those at the end of their lives. It reeks of unwashed sheets and unbathed skin and needs more heat to fend off the approaching winter. Despair weighs on its occupants like a blanket and the sound of weeping echoes in its rooms..

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RzKRs_0iZesDKf00
    Mykola Svyryd, 70, touches the shoulder of his son Bohdan, in a shelter for injured and homeless people in Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The young Ukrainian boy with disabilities, 13-year-old Bohdan, is now an orphan after his father, Mykola Svyryd, was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MecuF_0iZesDKf00
    Mykola Svyryd, 70, hugs his son Bohdan, 13, in a shelter for injured and homeless people in Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities, 13-year-old Bohdan, is now an orphan after his father, Mykola Svyryd, was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NkJN1_0iZesDKf00
    Mykola Svyryd, 70, is fed by a nurse in a shelter for injured and homeless people in Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities, 13-year-old Bohdan, is now an orphan after his father, Mykola Svyryd, was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28ZcGX_0iZesDKf00
    Patients talk to each other in a shelter for injured and homeless people in Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities, 13-year-old Bohdan, is now an orphan after his father, Mykola Svyryd, was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ik4n2_0iZesDKf00
    Bohdan, 13, whose father Mykola Svyryd, 70, died one week later, poses for a photograph as he listens to music in a shelter for injured and homeless people in Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. The young Ukrainian boy with disabilities, Bohdan, is now an orphan after his father, Mykola Svyryd, was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PxGGM_0iZesDKf00
    Patients rest in a shelter for injured and homeless people in Izium, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities, 13-year-old Bohdan, is now an orphan after his father, Mykola Svyryd, was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WgWTz_0iZesDKf00
    The grave of Mykola Svyryd in a cemetery in Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. A young Ukrainian boy with disabilities, 13-year-old Bohdan, is now an orphan after his father, Mykola Svyryd, was taken by cancer in the devastated eastern city of Izium. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Now an orphan wanders the cold hallways among the elderly and infirm, his eyes firmly upon the phone in his hand. Until a few days ago, 13-year-old Bohdan had a father. Now he has no one.

Bohdan’s father wasted away for weeks in the corridor room of a shelter for the injured and homeless before stomach cancer finally claimed him on Oct 3. During every dwindling waking moment at the end of his life, Mykola Svyryd worried about his son.

“He runs to me and says, ‘Papa, I love you.’ I tell him, ‘Who else could you love?’” said Svyryd, cheeks sunken and skin pale, in a bedside interview only a few days before his death at 70. “His mother is dead, his father is old. … When his father is gone, I won’t know if there is someone with him and where they will send him.”

The small compound in the eastern town opened in January as a rehabilitation center for people recovering from surgeries or injury. When the war started a month later, Russian forces quickly engulfed the town. Within a matter of weeks, airstrikes, artillery and fires had left their mark on nearly every building.

Jury orders Alex Jones to pay $965M in damages to Sandy Hook families, FBI agent

Those who didn’t have the means to flee the city quickly enough cowered in its basements, surviving — but only just — without electricity, gas or running water. In early September, a Ukrainian counteroffensive swept through the Kharkiv region, sending the Russians into a disorganized retreat from Izium and other towns.

But their departure did little to lessen the deprivation in Izium. The 39 people sleeping in the rehab center have nowhere else to go. They are infirm and impoverished , their homes are destroyed, and the rest of their families are dead or gone.

The realization of all that is what brings on the tears.

And this is how Mykola Svyryd and Bohdan ended up here. Svyryd was already dying when the war started, and cancer had taken Bohdan’s mother two years earlier.

The boy himself was born with a brain injury that his father had hoped doctors could eventually treat with surgery. Between timid glances and shy smiles, Bohdan says little, only a few short words at a time.

“He was born disabled. He never went to school. I taught him to read a little, to write numbers and letters,” Svyryd said of his son.

A retired former worker in a factory that made eyeglass lenses, Svyryd sheltered with his son from the Russian assault on the town, which had blown out all the windows in their apartment. Neighbors helped where they could as his health gradually failed.

“We had to sit in a basement for three months. When we came out, my health became worse and worse. And then my legs stopped working,” Svyryd said. By the time he spoke to AP reporters, he was bedridden and emaciated, his voice barely rising above a whisper.

What does rioter who stole Pelosi’s lectern think now?

Bohdan embraced his father tenderly and often in the older man’s last days. He whispers along with Ukrainian pop music and plays small-screen video games as avidly as any teen.

He seems to find nothing odd about being the only child in a building filled with the elderly, but nor does he particularly interact with them. Standing in a knit cap and blue hooded parka beneath the trees in the rehab center’s small front courtyard, he shuffles about uncertainly.

Svyryd was buried in a simple grave in a cemetery on the outskirts of Izium, a wooden cross and colorful bouquet of artificial flowers marking his final resting place.

Since his father’s death, Bohdan has often sat in the room they shared at the shelter, staring out distantly. He sleeps elsewhere in the shelter now, and the staff hope that a new environment will dull his pain a little.

The surgery that had been postponed because of war and his father’s illness is finally scheduled for the coming days. Ultimately, Bohdan will go up for adoption, one more Ukrainian orphan among so many.

But sometimes, he still asks where his father is.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Arrest made in Stockton serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department shared on Saturday that an arrest has been made in connection to the series of killings in Stockton. Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden thanked several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies as well as the Stockton community for their help in making this arrest. The arrest […]
STOCKTON, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for missing man with paraplegia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man with paraplegia who was last seen Friday afternoon in central Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for James Edward Hunter, 58. He was last seen Oct. 14 at Valley Convalescent Hospital just after 1:30 p.m., officials said. Hunter has paraplegia, uses a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy found during enforcement stop: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office found suspected drugs, including about 113 pounds of counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills, 8 kilograms of powder fentanyl, Xanax and ecstasy during an enforcement stop. The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies conducted a Domestic Highway Enforcement operation on Interstate 5 and Highway 99 in […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
The Associated Press

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.
KGET

Sabrina Limon’s conviction upheld in love triangle murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sabrina Limon, convicted in 2017 in the death of her husband in a case that involved poisoned pudding, unusual interpretations of Bible passages and a firefighter gunman, will continue serving a life sentence after an appeals court upheld her convictions on all charges. The 5th District Court of Appeal rejected Limon’s […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

CHP investigating collision along I-5 in Mettler

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision involving a possible wrong-way driver along Interstate 5 south of Highway 166 Saturday afternoon in Mettler. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just before 4 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-5 about a mile south of Highway 166. It was not […]
KGET

2 dead in South Vineland Rd crash in Lamont: CHP

Update (Oct. 17): A California Highway Patrol officers investigation determined a 24-year-old man was driving a 2009 Infinity G37 northbound on South Vineland Road at an unknown speed north of Buena Vista Road. For an unknown reason, officers said the driver let the Infiniti drift off to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned […]
LAMONT, CA
KGET

What is a kamikaze drone?

Ukrainian officials said Russia killed at least four people on Monday by detonating a so-called kamikaze drone in Kyiv, the latest apparent use of the unmanned explosive device.
KGET

Wendy Howard testifies at her murder trial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Monday, the eighth day of her murder trial, Wendy Howard was called to the witness stand and testified to the fear she felt when she fired shots that killed an ex-boyfriend. Howard, 53, testified when the ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, arrived at her Tehachapi home the afternoon of June 5, […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

FFX: Week 9 high school football around the county

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Week 9 of the high school football season started off the field after multiple schools decided to cancel games over fears of potential violence. Three games were canceled Thursday and Friday out of precaution. It wasn’t immediately clear if those games would be rescheduled. On Friday, the attention turns to the […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Korn’s Jonathan Davis set to release pet product line

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Korn front man and animal lover Jonathan Davis has announced a new accessories brand for pets called Freak on a Leash, according to Jonathan Davis’ official Facebook page. The brand takes its name from Korn’s Follow the Leader single “Freak on a Leash.” The first collection was exclusively designed by the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy