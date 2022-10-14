ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Poll: Who won the Warnock-Walker debate?

By Haley Townsend
 2 days ago

(NEXSTAR) — Now that you’ve heard the two major party candidates for Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat debate the biggest issues of the 2022 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock win your support and hold onto his seat? Or Did Republican Herschel Walker convince you to give him your support and send him to D.C. to represent Georgia voters? We’re sharing the poll above across the state of Georgia to see what debate watchers thought of Friday’s performance.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

The latest Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll conducted last week found Warnock with a two-point lead over Walker, 48% to 46% with four percent of voters polled undecided. Since the August Emerson Georgia poll, Warnock’s support increased four points and Walker’s support decreased by two points.

Of those polled by Nexstar/Emerson, 51% of Georgia voters have a favorable view of Sen. Warnock, while 48% have an unfavorable view. Forty-nine percent have an unfavorable view of Herschel Walker, while 47% have a favorable view.

Of course, the real vote happens on November 8 when voters across the peach state head to the polls for the general election. Tuesday, Oct. 11 was the last day to register to vote in Georgia for the November election.

Guest
1d ago

Warnock did not answer the questions plus told more lies. Herschel was truthful and more honest. If people look at their expressions when they are talking you see Warnock is not being truthful. Herschel has my vote!!

