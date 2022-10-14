ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuyler County, IL

Candidate calls out Schuyler County for ballot error

By Danny Connolly
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UV3l4_0iZes3ae00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One Illinois county’s mistake less than one month before the election has angered a statewide campaign.

Ballots have been scrapped in Schuyler County in western Illinois because the ballots listed the wrong Republican U.S. Senate candidate.

Kathy Salvi beat her Republican opponents in a crowded primary back in June. The Schuyler County ballots, accidentally listed one of her opponents, Peggy Hubbard, as the candidate.

“Our campaign legal team immediately took action and worked with the Schuyler County State’s Attorney,” a release from Salvi’s campaign reads. “While we came to the best remedy – to sequester the hundreds of ballots that were distributed – this does not solve the most pressing problem of election integrity and transparency.”

Schuyler County Clerk Mindy Garrett called it a human error that went past multiple workers.

“Once we realized the error, we contacted our vendor, and we got the ballot corrected,” Garrett said. “We were able to immediately start voting people with the new ballots because we print ballots in house for early voters.”

307 vote by mail ballots were sent out according to Garrett. 45 ballots were already cast with the incorrect candidate listed in the Senate race.

Garrett said any votes cast for Hubbard from those 45 will be thrown out, pending legal action from the Salvi campaign. All other races from those ballots will be counted, as well as any votes for Tammy Duckworth, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

Related
capitolwolf.com

Illinois Poor People’s Campaign

Saturday saw a march to the Lincoln Statue at the Capital in Springfield. The Illinois Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival joined dozens of states from across the country in ‘Marches on Main Street’ events in a coordinated campaign of voter engagement leading up to the Nov 8th Midterm elections.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1470 WMBD

Reditus Labs CEO Rossi jailed in Knox County

GALESBURG, Ill. — The CEO of Pekin’s Reditus Labs was jailed Friday night in Galesburg accused of violating conditions of his bond while he awaits trial on charges of federal tax and mail fraud. The Knox County Jail confirmed Aaron Rossi, 39, was in custody on a “temporary...
GALESBURG, IL
freedom929.com

STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/14/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With the Medicare open enrollment period set to begin tomorrow, October 15th, older adults looking to change their existing Medicare plan can receive free assistance through the Illinois Department on Aging’s Senior Health Insurance Program. During the open enrollment, which runs through December 7th, people who are already enrolled in Medicare have the opportunity to review their current coverage and switch to a different plan for the following year. For more, go to the IDA website online, at ilaging.illinois.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
recordpatriot.com

Voters being asked whether to dissolve small Pike County village of Time

TIME — The small Pike County village of Time, incorporated in 1857 and with a population of 26, could soon fade away, becoming part of a township. "What it amounts to is that it's very small," Pike County Board Chairman Jim Sheppard said. "It was the only place in Pike County that went up in population from, I think, 24 to 26, in the 2020 census.
PIKE COUNTY, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Knox County Treasurer Race: Davis v. Windish

The NAACP of Galesburg in partnership with The Register-Mail, WGIL, the Galesburg Public Library, and several other community organizations is hosting a pair of forums that each feature candidates running for local and state offices this November. Here you can listen to the candidates for Knox County Treasurer talk about...
GALESBURG, IL
wmay.com

Resolution Voicing Support For Springfield Casino Goes Before City Council

Springfield aldermen will get another chance to weigh in on whether the city should actively seek a casino license from the state. Mayor Jim Langfelder has introduced a resolution stating the city’s desire to have a casino. The mayor’s intent to pursue that resolution was first reported by WMAY earlier this month. The resolution says a casino would provide opportunities to expand the BOS Center, support a “downtown entertainment district,” and complement plans for the new transportation hub and railroad relocation project.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Former Speaker Madigan hit with another conspiracy charge

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – Former Illinois Speaker of the House Michael Madigan was hit with another charge in his federal corruption case. According to an indictment unsealed by the U.S. Attorney Office Friday, Madigan was indicted on a federal charge for a conspiracy for illegal lobbying for AT&T Illinois. His close ally and lobbyist for […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Identities Released in Fatal Crash on Illinois Route 4

The Illinois State Police has released more information about a crash that killed two people on Illinois Route 4 late Friday night. The Sangamon County Coroner’s Office has also released the identities of the two decedents. Illinois State Police reports indicate that a 2016 white Dodge Journey SUV driven...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

Springfield FBI, ISP Warn of Rideshare-Related Carjackings

The FBI Springfield Office and Illinois State Police, along with the United States Attorney’s Office–Southern District of Illinois are warning of rideshare-related carjacking incidents in the state. Law enforcement has reported 7 carjacking incidents targeting rideshare drivers since late June in the East St. Louis area. One was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Troopers recognize Slow Down, Move Over Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a proclamation making Oct. 15 “Slow Down, Move Over Day.” The day is meant to raise awareness about safe driving, specifically when drivers drive past accident sites where police, firetrucks, and ambulances have their flashing lights on. It also applies to areas where construction workers and tow […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Felony charges, pleas and sentences in Knox County court Oct. 5-12

Jason C. Schafer, 37, Galesburg, was charged with class 4 felony domestic battery. John E. Utsinger, 44, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked driver’s license. Gary A. Zimmer, 53, Galesburg,...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Victims Of Fatal Crash Identified

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash Friday night on Route 4 just south of Chatham. Authorities say around 10pm Friday, a northbound vehicle driven by 31-year-old Francisco Cortes of Beardstown crossed the center line and struck an oncoming vehicle head-on. That car was driven by 17-year-old Kyanna Givens of Virden.
CHATHAM, IL
1470 WMBD

Six arrested following West Peoria anti-violence detail

WEST PEORIA, Ill. – It might sound similar, but this time, police are working to crack down on crime in West Peoria. The Peoria County Sheriffs Department says they worked with the mayor and city officials in West Peoria to conduct what they called a “significant saturation detail” late Friday night and early Saturday morning — similar to the Peoria Police Anti-Violence initiative details.
WEST PEORIA, IL
wlds.com

Jacksonville Woman Indicted on Federal Drug Charges

A Morgan County woman has been indicted on federal drug charges. 58 year old Tonja L. Day of the 800 block of Routt Street in Jacksonville was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 7th for possession with intent to deliver 50 grams or more of methamphetamine on July 25th, according to federal charging documents. Day was arrested on October 4th after a Morgan County Court hearing with the unsealing of the indictment coming last Wednesday.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Person attacked with a bat during fight in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A fight that started between two people escalated into a group brawl that left one man injured after he was struck by someone with a bat. The disagreement started at 3:05 p.m. on Friday when the two people were driving in the 1300 Block of East North Grand, according to the Springfield Police Department.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Woman Seriously Injured in Ultralight Crash Near Fowler, Illinois

A 31-year-old woman was seriously injured when her ultralight aircraft crashed Friday morning near Fowler, Illinois. The Adams County Sheriff's Office shared in a press release that 31-year-old Ashley Imber of Ohio was seriously injured when her ultralight crashed at 7707 Ewbanks Road in Fowler, Illinois. The Sheriff's Department reports...
FOWLER, IL
WCIA

Sangamon Co. Sheriff’s Office part of Pink Patches Project for cancer

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is working with other law enforcement agencies across the nation to show support against breast cancer by participating in the Pink Patch Project. Officers are allowed to wear pink police badge patches on their uniforms all month long for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Those patches are […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
