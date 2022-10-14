ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk Fire-Rescue hiring firefighters, holding open house

By Sydney Haulenbeek
WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Fire-Rescue is hosting an open house on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The open house will be at the Norfolk Fire-Rescue training center, 712 Granby Street. Interested parties will be able to get advice about their hiring processes, receive assistance with submitting applications, and try out skills stations.

The NFR recruitment team will be on-site to help answer questions about the physical ability test, the department, and what being a firefighter entails. Attendees are asked to bring a valid ID with them.

If you’re interested in submitting an application, learn more here .

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 10.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

